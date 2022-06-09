ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Supermarket where Buffalo shooting occurred could reopen by end of July

By Nadine El-bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f36C_0g5yYpig00

The supermarket in Buffalo , New York, where a gunman opened fire killing 10 Black people last month, could reopen by the end of July, a representative for Tops Friendly Market confirmed to ABC News Thursday. Three people were also wounded in the shooting .

Reporters had asked Tops President John Persons what the timeline for reopening the Buffalo store is, and he told them the "hope is for the end of July," Tops told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAoH9_0g5yYpig00
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff pay their respects at a memorial at Tops Friendly Market, which was the site of a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., May 28, 2022.

New York authorities alleged the shooting was a " racially motivated hate crime ," carried out by a heavily armed white teenager.

MORE: Buffalo mass shooting suspect 1st charged with 'domestic terrorism' in New York state history

According to a prosecutor, the alleged gunman is the first person in state history to be charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate. He faces a total of 25 counts , including 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Persons told reporters the store was emptied out of its product and equipment, and when the store reopens, it will be completely remodeled with a different feel and look, according to ABC local affiliate WKBW .

MORE: Multiple victims reported in shooting in Maryland: Sheriff

"Our effort has been towards trying to reopen the store as soon as possible and we will do it in a respectful way. We will do it properly," Persons said at the event, according to WKBW.

Persons also told reporters supply chain issues have created problems with securing some equipment for the store, according to WKBW.

Comments / 0

Related
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
SCDNReports

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out Window

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out WindowVirginia mugshot. Authorities in Virginia say a mother dropped her baby from a Richmond third-floor window and is behind bars. Virginia Man Shoots and Stabs Victim then Gives Cop a Head Butt.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Georgia pastor killed and set on fire, allegedly by newly released inmate she was ministering

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old pastor was reportedly stabbed to death by an inmate she had been ministering. In a statement, DeKalb Police said officers responded to a call May 18 on the 1600 block of Coffee Road and located a deceased female. Police say they arrested a suspect a day later on May 19. Rivertown United Methodist Church confirmed Rev. Marita Harrell’s death on Facebook.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black People#Murder#Hate Crime#Domestic Terrorism#Tops Friendly Market#Los Angeles Times#Getty Images#Wkbw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

ABC News

694K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy