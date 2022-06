At least it’s not Miami. Or Fort Lauderdale. The could be the rallying cry, or marketing slogan, for Naples-Marco Island when it comes to the cost of renting an apartment. The region’s median monthly rent price is $1,374, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, analyzed by the Center Square news site. That’s 25.4% higher than the national monthly average gross rent price of $1,096. In Florida only the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach region has a higher average rent, the report found, at $1,408 a month.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO