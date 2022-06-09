ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Authorities ID man who died in construction accident in Boston’s Seaport

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hy8rI_0g5yUepP00

BOSTON — Authorities have identified a man who died in a construction accident in Boston’s Seaport on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an accident involving a truck carrying granite curbing in the area of 65 Northern Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

One of the victims, who police identified as 38-year-old James Chaffee Jr., of Westfield, died from injuries he suffered in the accident. A second victim was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Chaffee was crushed by heavy blocks of street curbing material that was being unloaded, according to the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health. MassCosh Executive Director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, a workplace safety advocacy group, says they learned the blocks are used for sidewalk curbing and are extremely heavy. It appears the blocks became loose and crushed the man. The federal workplace safety agency, OSHA, is now working to figure out how it happened. “I see them referred to as accidents all the time but almost in every case there is some way to prevent these from happening,” said Sugerman-Brozan.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

The fatality comes one day after a security worker died in a fall at The Country Club in Brookline.

MassCosh says the Bay State has had 15 work-related deaths this year, including fatal collapses at the Government Center garage and the old Edison building.

On average, the Massachusetts has about 60-70 work related deaths. “It does seem to be happening at an alarming rate. The reality is this is business as usual and that is what makes it so upsetting, " said Sugerman-Brozan.

MassCosh has been fighting for stronger OSHA funding. OSHA investigates all work related deaths for the federal government and regularly enforces safety. “More enforcement would be more help. There is one OSHA inspector in MA for every 92 thousand workers. It would take them 169 days to visit every site,” said Sugerman-Brozan.

MassCosh is also trying to get bigger fines from OSHA. Right now they say companies who are cited just pay the fines rather than address the safety violations because the fines are not that high.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

ENOUGH VS ENOUGH
3d ago

This poor man 👨 my heart breaks for any father lost in a horrible accident 🙏🙏

Reply
6
Related
WCVB

Man shot multiple times in Wareham village of Onset, officials say

WAREHAM, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Wareham say a man was shot multiple times in the village of Onset on Saturday. Onset fire Capt. Ryan Quinn told NewsCenter 5 that firefighters found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Onset Avenue and Aunt Hannah's Lane.
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
NEWBURYPORT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
City
Westfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
NECN

One Person Killed in Dorchester Crash Overnight

A passenger was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to the reported car crash near Washington and Tremlett Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday and found one car on scene with extensive damage. The driver was taken to a local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck rolls over in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — Firefighters are at the scene of a truck rollover in Georgetown. The rollover happened on King Street by West Main Street, according to a tweet from the Georgetown Fire Department. King Street is closed between West Main and Old Jacobs Road. The department did not disclose...
GEORGETOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaport#Osha#Accident#Masscosh#The Country Club#Includi
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man drowns in New Hampshire pond

RINDGE, N.H. — Police are investigating a drowning in Rindge, N.H. Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to Pool Pond around 3 p.m. for a missing person believed to be in the water, New Hampshire State Police said. Investigators learned that earlier in the day, the man’s dog was found...
RINDGE, NH
whdh.com

Police: Man found dead in boat on New Hampshire lake

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a boat at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a boat going in circles in Alton Bay found the boat adrift and a Good Samaritan had found an unresponsive man inside. The man, later identified as Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead.
ALTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane crashes in Middleborough woods

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A pilot walked away from a small plane crash in Middleborough Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:14 p.m. in a wooded area near the bogs on Thomas Street, officials said. When first responders arrived, the pilot of the single-passenger ultralight plane was out of the aircraft and unharmed.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot several times in Wareham village

ONSET, Mass. — A man was shot multiple times in the Wareham village of Onset Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Aunt Hannah’s Lane and Onset Avenue, Onset Fire Capt. Ryan Quinn said. First responders provided aid to the man and...
WAREHAM, MA
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Foxboro

Police are investigating an early-morning, single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on a stretch of I-95 in Massachusetts. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the 11.9 mile marker on the southbound side in Foxboro, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, Rhode...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Man dies after jumping off North Washington Street Bridge in Boston

BOSTON -- Boston Police recovered the body of a man who jumped off the North Washington Street Bridge Friday night.Officers said Saturday morning they were called about a report of a man jumping from the bridge in Boston around 11:30 p.m.His body was found in the waters near the bridge roughly 45 minutes after rescue crews were deployed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The man's name has not been released by police, who say the death does not appear to be suspicious.The incident is under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Dorchester car crash

BOSTON - One person died and another person was injured after a car crash in Dorchester early Saturday morning.Boston Police say the crash took place around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Trumpet Streets.That intersection is in the area of Dorchester known as Four Corners.  After officers arrived, they found two people injured. One person had life-threatening injuries, while another had minor injuries. The person who was seriously hurt was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been made public yet by police.As of Saturday morning, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy