ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Wyndham Clark stays hot and takes first-round lead in Canada

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq5li_0g5yHtiR00
1 of 7

TORONTO (AP) — Wyndham Clark started the week with a late charge to play his way into the U.S. Open in a qualifier, and then he stayed hot Thursday in the RBC Canadian Open for a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead.

Clark opened with five birdies in nine holes and kept bogeys off his card at St. George’s Golf and Country Club for the third round of his PGA Tour career at 63 or lower.

Matt Fitzpatrick was a stroke back, and Doug Ghim and Harold Varner III followed at 65.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy had six birdies in his round of 66 that left him tied with Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and Mackenzie Hughes, who would love nothing more than to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954.

McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf’s fourth-oldest championship the last two years. He closed with a 61 to win by seven shots at Hamilton.

“I felt like the course was there to go even lower just from the rain and how receptive it was,” McIlroy said. “Overall, very happy with the start of the week, especially coming off a disappointing weekend at the Memorial last weekend.”

Clark didn’t break par over the final three rounds at the Memorial, and he wasn’t looking good in his 36-hole qualifier on Monday. But then he put together five birdies in an 11-hole stretch that allowed him to get into the U.S. Open next week at The Country Club outside Boston.

“It’s nice to see some putts go in,” Clark said. “I haven’t shot a low one in a while. I’ve had a lot of couple under par, 3-, 4-under pars in my last few events, but really felt like I left a lot of shots out there. This round I maximized pretty much everything out there.”

Clark putted for birdie on all but one hole, and he holed an 8-foot par putt on No. 12 early in his round.

Fitzpatrick started and finished his round with a birdie, holing a 35-foot putt on the par-3 eighth hole for a 64.

“Really, really happy with the way I played today, just solid all around,” Fitzpatrick said. “Had a couple opportunities to chip it a little bit closer, but other than that, I’m being really picky. Everything in my game was going well.”

PGA champion Justin Thomas, who wanted to play the week before a major because it worked so well the last time, opened with a 69.

Sam Burns, coming off a victory two weeks ago at Colonial, opened with a 67 in the afternoon, and top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a 69. The Canadian Open has attracted five of the top 10 players in the world.

They were keenly aware of a rival tour going on across the Atlantic in England, the first of the LIV Golf Invitational series in which 17 players who are PGA Tour members have been declared ineligible for the rest of the season.

McIlroy said he still might watch some of the streaming because he’s a golf fan, he’s curious and he has some friends in the field. But he’s a little skeptical about the names assigned to the 12 teams at LIV Golf, such as Niblicks and Cleeks.

“Certainly not going out to buy any team merchandise any time soon,” McIlroy said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Golf Course#Pga#Canadian#Memorial#The Country Club
Golf.com

2022 RBC Canadian Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share

It’s going to be an epic Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, where three of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau — are set to duke it out for a national title. For McIlroy, the victory would be quite a defense....
GOLF
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2022: The top 100 golfers competing at The Country Club, ranked

A week after the elite level of the men’s game split into two, the world’s best golfers reunite outside Boston for the year’s third major championship. Ahead of the U.S. Open at The Country Club, we ranked the top 100 players in the field—PGA Tour guys, LIV guys, Korn Ferry guys, DP World Tour guys, amateurs and everyone in between—to help you win wagers, fill out your DFS roster or simply be a more informed viewer. Happy reading, and happy major week.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

With the golf world focused on London for the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club, a major championship-like leaderboard broke out at the Canadian Open. Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns are all in the top going into the final round in Canada, which should make for a tremendous final 18 holes, something the PGA Tour was in need of after trying to fend off the LIV Golf festivities all week.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Monday Sports in Brief

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead. Stephen Curry contributed 16...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tennis World Usa

Linn Grant beats Henrik Stenson in Tylosand

A Swedish prophet at home ahead of the (Swedish) Ryder Cup captain. Linn Grant, 22, won the second edition of the Scandinavian Mixed with nine shots clear of Henrik Stenson. To remember the performance of Carolina Melgrati, Italian amateur absolute leader after the first and twentieth lap on Sunday afternoon.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy