BURNS, Wyo. — Burns has always been a bit hidden in some way. The tiny town of under 400 people in eastern Laramie County isn’t more than a few miles from Interstate 80, but unless drivers know where to look, it’s very much a “blink and you’ll miss it” type of place. With the town requiring an exit off of the highway onto Burns Road for entrance, any charm Burns has is passed over by most as interstate ramblers see little of the actual town itself other than a speck of distant buildings on the vast High Plains.

BURNS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO