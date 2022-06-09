ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 275 'Embedded,' No. 4: This is Glover Teixeira doing 'light' work

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
The UFC heads to Singapore on Saturday for its sixth pay-per-view of the year, which means the “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 275 takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 275 features a title-fight doubleheader. In the main event, Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) meets Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC). The co-main event will see women’s flyeight champ Valentina Shevchenko (22-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) meet contender Taila Santos (19-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC).

Additionally, a pair of former strawweight title holders run it back as Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) takes on Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a rematch of their 2020 FOTY.

The fourth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Jiri Prochazka checks out Singapore. Champ Glover Teixeira celebrates an anniversary. Joanna Jedrzejczyk has a new plan for Weili Zhang. Talia Santos aims to dethrone champ Valentina Shevchenko. UFC 275 is on Saturday, June 11.

Watch the episode in the video above and check out the previous episodes below.

