ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Switzerland 0-1 Spain: Pablo Sarabia scores the only goal of the game as Luis Enrique's side pick up first Nations League win to keep pressure on Portugal

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An early goal from Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 1-0 win in Switzerland on Thursday, their first victory of this year's UEFA Nations League.

Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start but were only able to score once, when Sarabia struck from close range in the 12th minute following a low cross by Marcos Llorente.

The Atletico Madrid winger found Sarabia ghosting in between two opponents inside the six-yard-box and he scored with a first-time shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqAeG_0g5y1V7I00
Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain deservedly beat Switzerland 1-0 on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBLU1_0g5y1V7I00
Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente's cross in a goal which was allowed to stand after VAR

Spain have five points from their opening three Group A2 matches to sit two behind leaders Portugal and two ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

Switzerland have suffered three consecutive losses and are winless in their last five games since qualifying for this year's World Cup.

Spain host the Czechs in Malaga and Switzerland entertain Portugal in Geneva on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3hqd_0g5y1V7I00
Spain have five points from their opening three Group A2 matches to sit just behind Portugal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcyFP_0g5y1V7I00
Switzerland have suffered three consecutive losses and are winless in their last five games

Spain coach Luis Enrique made eight changes in the starting team that struggled to a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic last time out.

Llorente and Sarabia were the main focus of Spain's attack with their pace, fed by precise passes from teenager Gavi behind the Swiss line.

Spain enjoyed almost 70% of possession, but forwards Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres lacked the precision to make it pay.

Switzerland only managed one shot on target in the entire game but were almost gifted an equaliser as Spain made two late blunders.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon left his box to try to make a clearance but missed the ball and was lucky Breel Embolo placed his shot wide of an empty goal before Haris Seferovic had a shot blocked by Pau Torres.

RE-LIVE Sportsmail's live blog of the Nations League clashes, including Portugal vs Czech Republic and Switzerland vs Spain.

MATCH REPORT: Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Here's our match report from the game!

Hope you enjoyed the coverage, that's all from me tonight.

Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain deservedly beat Switzerland for their first win of the Nations League. Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente's cross.

21:41

FINAL SCORES

Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland

Norway 0-0 Slovenia

Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Greece 3-0 Cyprus

Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria

North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia

Malta 1-2 Estonia

Score updates

Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

Kosovo 3-1 Northern Ireland

Norway 0-0 Slovenia

Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Greece 3-0 Cyprus

Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria

North Macedonia 0-2 Georgia

Malta 1-1 Estonia

20:51

We're back underway!

We're back underway for the second-half!

Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

Kosovo 2-1 Northern Ireland

Norway 0-0 Slovenia

Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Greece 2-0 Cyprus

North Macedonia 0-0 Georgia

Malta 0-1 Estonia

Gibraltar 0-1 Bulgaria

Half-time in the Nations League

The half-time whistle blows, scores are as follows:

Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

Kosovo 2-1 Northern Ireland

Norway 0-0 Slovenia

Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Greece 2-0 Cyprus

North Macedonia 0-0 Georgia

Malta 0-1 Estonia

Gibraltar 0-1 Bulgaria

19:47

We're underway!

We're underway for this evening's Nations League clashes! A reminder of tonight's games:

Switzerland v Spain

Portugal v Czech Republic

Norway v Slovenia

Sweden v Serbia

Kosovo v Northern Ireland

Greece v Cyprus

Gibraltar v Bulgaria

North Macedonia v Georgia

Malta v Estonia

Good evening

Good evening, who's ready for some more Nations League action this evening?

We've got plenty of action coming up:

Switzerland v Spain

Portugal v Czech Republic

Norway v Slovenia

Sweden v Serbia

Kosovo v Northern Ireland

Greece v Cyprus

Gibraltar v Bulgaria

North Macedonia v Georgia

Malta v Estonia

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NATO chief tells Sweden it is 'unthinkable' that members would not come to its defence if it were attacked after Putin likened himself to Peter the Great in chilling threat to Scandinavia

NATO's Secretary-General has said that it is 'unthinkable' that the alliance would not act in Sweden's defence if it was attacked - after Putin threatened Scandinavia last week. Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would back Sweden if Putin attacked the nation which applied to join NATO last month alongside...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

With Ryder Cup careers at risk in Saudi fallout, USA will lose Johnson and DeChambeau's star power but have talent to spare, while a THIRD of Team Europe have defected to the LIV Series - yet new stars can usher in a new era

Just over eight months ago the best of golf's European and American talent teed off in the 43rd Ryder Cup. Team Europe emerged on the losing side last September - but this week they could suffer an even greater loss. The LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has dominated headlines and...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski 'rejects PSG and signs £9m, £175,000-a-week contract with Barcelona but must wait for the club to offload players from their wage bill before he can sign, with key meeting set for this Thursday'

Robert Lewandowski has rejected Paris Saint-Germain and agreed a deal with Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. The superstar striker announced his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with the Spanish giants leading the race to sign him. And Mundo Deportivo report the Pole has signed a three-year contract...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Liverpool on cusp of completing £85m Darwin Nunez deal after the forward arrives at the Reds' training ground, while Tottenham agree £25m fee for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer. Got a point to prove, Gerard? Barcelona defender Pique heads back to training as he looks to revive his Nou Camp career after being told he is no longer needed by boss Xavi due to his 'unprofessional conduct'
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Marcos Llorente
Person
Ferran Torres
Daily Mail

Vitinha is facing an 'imminent' exit from Porto this summer, with Manchester United 'the most interested' in triggering midfielder's £34m release clause... despite Wolves TURNING DOWN £17m option to buy after 2020-21 loan

Manchester United are the 'most interested' side in triggering Porto midfielder's Vitinha's £34million release clause, according to reports in Portugal. The 22-year-old, whose full name is Vítor Machado Ferreira, already has Premier League experience having spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Wolves. Due to constraints brought about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Burnley confirm Vincent Kompany as their new manager after leaving Anderlecht with the ex-Man City star looking to secure immediate promotion to the Premier League

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany as their new manager at Turf Moor. Kompany left Belgian side Anderlecht last season and has now opted to take up a huge management job in the Championship after Burnley's relegation from the top flight in 2021-22, and will be tasked with immediate promotion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aussie hero goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne admits he nearly retired to become a teacher - as former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the Gunners 'made a mistake' in not signing their former youth prospect

In the ultimate sliding doors moment for newly-minted Aussie hero Andrew Redmayne, it has been revealed that English Premier League giants Arsenal 'made a mistake' by not signing him as a teenager. The Socceroos took a calculated risk to bring on reserve goalkeeper Redmayne for its penalty shootout against Peru...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#The Atletico Madrid#Group A2#Czechs#Swiss
Daily Mail

Leeds edge closer to completing initial £10.3m deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, with the clubs finalising an agreement over the Spaniard's switch to Elland Road that could be completed today

Leeds United are finalising agreement with Bayern Munich for midfielder Marc Roca after positive talks on Tuesday. The deal is expected to be £10.3million plus add ons for the 25-year-old holding player who is due to sign a four year contract at Elland Road on Tuesday or Wednesday and become Leeds' third acquisition of the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Peter Kenyon 'handed exclusivity for Everton takeover talks' as the former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO's consortium will 'hold detailed talks with Farhad Moshiri aimed at clinching deal worth over £500m for the Toffees'

A consortium led by Peter Kenyon have reportedly been handed an exclusivity agreement for talks aimed at clinching a deal to takeover Everton. It was reported on Monday that the former chief executive of Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in taking over the Toffees, with current owner Farhad Moshiri hoping to sell the club for around £500million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 'hoping to raise more than £200m from player sales to aid their Kalvin Phillips pursuit' with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling both possible departures from the Etihad this summer

Manchester City could make up to £200m through player sales this summer, it has been reported. The champions are said to be chasing Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips to bolster their midfield. According to a report in The Telegraph, player sales amounting to around £200m could aid their pursuit of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

No time to get changed, fellas? Socceroos heroes toast their World Cup success in the pool while STILL wearing their jerseys from the night before as Aussies bask in their dramatic win over Peru

Australia are enjoying the fruits of their labour after securing their place in this year's World Cup, with a handful of stars seen enjoying a few drinks in the pool - while wearing their kits from the night before. Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the hero for Graham Arnold's side...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

How Socceroos coach Graham Arnold overcame calls for his sacking just weeks before his genius goalkeeping swap led to the team's incredible win to qualify for the World Cup

There were few Australians more relieved than Graham Arnold when the Socceroos qualified for their fifth consecutive World Cup on Tuesday morning. The man fans described as the 'Scott Morrison of football' has survived another day as Socceroos coach and proved his doubters wrong after the team's heartstopping win against Peru in a penalty shootout.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Got a point to prove, Gerard? Barcelona defender Pique heads back to training as he looks to revive his Nou Camp career after being told he is no longer needed by boss Xavi due to his 'unprofessional conduct'

Defender Gerard Pique is getting back to work at Barcelona in bid to prove boss Xavi wrong ahead of the new season. The Spanish international was told he had no future at the club two weeks ago due to his unprofessional conduct off the field and his deteriorating physical condition.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic 'is facing a ban from the US Open' with no plans to relax American immigration rules requiring Covid vaccinations for travellers... but Russians 'will be allowed to play' as USTA expect no politically motivated bans

World No 1 Novak Djokovic is reportedly set to be excluded from this year's US Open amid his ongoing opposition to taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was booted out of Australia a day before the tournament at Melbourne Park began in January this year, after immigration minister Alex Hawke used his discretionary powers to cancel his visa.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Leeds winger Raphinha is 'attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham' with Spanish giants Barcelona looking unlikely to be able to fund a deal for the £55m-rated Brazilian this summer

Leeds United winger Raphinha is reportedly attracting interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham with Barcelona potentially not able to fund a deal this summer. The Brazilian attacker has become one of the most exciting attacking players in the league of late, and his performances have drawn interest from a number of Europe's elite.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'make an offer to sign Christian Eriksen' on a free transfer as another option to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the Danish playmaker in demand just a year after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to sign Christian Eriksen during the summer transfer window. Eriksen is available to sign on a free transfer when his contract at Brentford expires on June 30 and Erik ten Hag is said to be interested in his services. The Dutch manager views...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roma announce the capture of Nemanja Matic from Manchester United on a free transfer... with the veteran midfielder admitting it's 'not always easy' working with Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese boss signed him for a THIRD time

Roma have announced the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic after his departure from Manchester United. The Serbia international, who revealed in April that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, is reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho for a third time. The 33-year-old has signed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Russian tennis players will be allowed to compete at US Open

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes. U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich are 'readying a third offer for Sadio Mane worth £34.6m', with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic 'hoping to wrap up the deal quickly after the Liverpool forward agreed a three-year contract' with the Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Sadio Mane is set to continue with the German giants preparing a third offer for the forward. Bayern have already seen two offers for the Senegalese star rejected by Liverpool who have placed a £42million price-tag on his head. But according to Bild, the Bundesliga...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy