Canine adoption event set for Maumee

Lucas County Canine Care & Control is holding an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Furniture Palace, 1436 S. Reynolds Rd. in Maumee.

During the event, the fee to adopt dogs older than 6 months will be $25, an announcement from the county said. It will include the dogs being spayed or neutered and having their initial vaccinations, a registered microchip, and heartworm and parasite treatment if necessary.

The purchase of a license, which costs $25 in Lucas County, is also required to adopt a dog from the shelter, the announcement said.

The event will feature giveaways, food trucks, and more.

As of Thursday, more than 60 dogs and puppies were searching for new homes at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Center, 410 S. Erie St., in Toledo, the county said in its announcement. All of the dogs looking for a home can be viewed online at www.lucascountydogs.com or on the Canine Care & Control Facebook page .