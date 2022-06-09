ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Canine adoption event set for Maumee

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGPCc_0g5xtWbz00

Lucas County Canine Care & Control is holding an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Furniture Palace, 1436 S. Reynolds Rd. in Maumee.

During the event, the fee to adopt dogs older than 6 months will be $25, an announcement from the county said. It will include the dogs being spayed or neutered and having their initial vaccinations, a registered microchip, and heartworm and parasite treatment if necessary.

The purchase of a license, which costs $25 in Lucas County, is also required to adopt a dog from the shelter, the announcement said.

The event will feature giveaways, food trucks, and more.

As of Thursday, more than 60 dogs and puppies were searching for new homes at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Center, 410 S. Erie St., in Toledo, the county said in its announcement. All of the dogs looking for a home can be viewed online at www.lucascountydogs.com or on the Canine Care & Control Facebook page .

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Residents want Historic South End senior center reopened

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the region braces for record-breaking, triple-digit heat later this week, one Toledo senior center where people can cool off remains closed. In the Historic South End, Mayores Senior Center, which was forced to close during the pandemic, has only been able to partially reopen because of staffing issues.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department inspectors traveled from Rossford to North Baltimore the last full week of May. The following inspections were done May 23. Circle K 4705645, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five critical and one non-critical violations. Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Maumee, OH
Lifestyle
City
Toledo, OH
Lucas County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Pets & Animals
Maumee, OH
Government
Lucas County, OH
Pets & Animals
Toledo, OH
Government
westbendnews.net

Local electric co-ops celebrate National Family Month with weekly giveaways in June

June is National Family Month — a time to prioritize family, strong relationships, a commitment to communication, and quality time spent with those you love. As not-for-profit co-ops focused on community, Paulding Putnam Electric (PPEC), Midwest Electric, and Tricounty Rural Electric stand behind strong families, which is why the co-ops are giving away family-friendly prize packs this June.
PAULDING, OH
toledo.com

The Great Race Makes at Pit Stop in Perrysburg

As teams from across the globe converge in Rhode Island with vintage automobiles, THE GREAT RACE prepares for its cross-country trip to North Dakota, with an overnight stop in Perrysburg, Ohio. On Tuesday, June 21st, this time/speed/distance rally will make a pitstop in the Perrysburg Historic District, and to celebrate,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sweets Galore: Specialty Bakeries in the 419

Planning a graduation party or other summer celebration? You might want to reconsider that sheet cake from the big box store. From beautiful themed cakes and cookies to gluten-free desserts to gourmet donuts, the Toledo area boasts an impressive array of local speciality bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth. If...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Walleye announce end of year celebration event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are ending their season with a celebration. Join the Walleye on Wednesday, June 15 for their end-of-season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2021-22 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the Walleye say to enter through the Jefferson doors.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Food Truck#Puppies#Control Center#Canine#The Furniture Palace
13abc.com

FDCA looking for Juneteenth donations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join The Frederick Douglass Community Association to celebrate Juneteenth. On June 18, The Douglass Community is set to host the celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. FDCA is seeking donations to reach their targeted goal of $15,000. The association strives to create an epicenter of...
13abc.com

Location changed for Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend has a new location. Due to construction at Frederick Douglass Center, the event has been moved to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church located at 640 Indiana Ave. The event will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Crosby Festival of the Arts Weekend is Back at Toledo Botanical Garden

Crosby Festival of the Arts, Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival, will kick off June 24 and run through June 26. The festival, held at Toledo Botanical Garden, is presented by Toledo GROWs. Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 160 artists from across the country. Now celebrating its 56th year, this festival is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. Support for the Crosby Festival of the Arts is provided by the Ohio Arts Council. Proceeds from the show support Toledo GROWs and their work in the areas of education, community gardening, and urban agriculture.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
13abc.com

Local man walks his age in miles to celebrate his birthday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gary McBride used to be a runner. As he gets older, he’s not letting his age stop him from getting out in the great outdoors. In fact, he’s using it as a way to tally up the years. “To me, it’s my life,” McBride...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Extreme Weather: How to stay safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With all this extreme weather in the forecast, it’s important to be prepared so you can stay safe. Local experts say, when it comes to extreme weather, especially record-breaking temperatures, you can’t necessarily go about your normal routine. “If you’re going to exercise, you...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Haunted Waterville Tours Include Trolley Ride

Certain Thursday evenings in Waterville will be frighteningly more interesting thanks to a series of tours hosted by the Waterville Historical Society. On certain Thursdays, from June through October, the group will be hosting an hour and a half program that begins with storytelling at the Robbins House, built in 1838, followed by a 45-minute trolly tour featuring various haunted sites throughout the historic canal town. Five rounds of tours will be held on 6/16, 7/21, 8/18, 9/15, and 10/6. Tickets are $30 per person. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.watervillehistory.org.
WATERVILLE, OH
news7h.com

Texas men set king alligator record in Toledo Bend | News

TOLEDO BEND – Two East Texas fishermen say an ordinary night of fishing has recently turned into an epic adventure. Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Centre, Texas, at the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the fish of life. They spent hours on the water in hopes of landing one of the monsters and happened to be in the right place at the right time.
WTOL 11

Possible burglary caught on camera at south Toledo vape shop

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a possible burglary at a south Toledo retail store was caught on camera on Friday morning. It happened at the Vape Station on Glendale Ave. and Byrne Rd. around 6 a.m. Security footage of the building’s exterior shows a car being...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy