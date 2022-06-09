100 Women Who Care donate to Family Promise of Clark County

Bringing people together and empowering families through shelter, South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity invites you to submit a pre-application form for our new Habitat community in Tumwater! Infrastructure is set to begin in spring 2022, with our first 14 out of 28 homes beginning to be built in summer 2022. We are excited to begin the pre-application process! Pre-Application Form.
Clark County resident Darrell Bredehoeft expresses his support for sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. I support Rey Reynolds for Sheriff because I believe he’s most...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Down a dirt road, surrounded by farmland, sits a light green two-bedroom modified trailer off of Northeast Healy Road in Amboy, Washington. The sun peaks through the trees as Jason Zellman and his partner Luci Haning walk down the porch steps. They’re about to face eviction...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 90-day effort to rebuild and reopen Old Town came to an end this week. Protected by the gates of the Lan Su Chinese Garden, city officials along with the Old Town Community Association gave an update on where the neighborhood now stands. About two dozen...
One month after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered an unprecedented sweep of homeless encampments in Old Town, he has declared he intends to use similar strategies citywide. Wheeler announced the new plan at a press conference Monday where the Old Town Community Association provided an update on actions the group asked the city to take to make the neighborhood safer and more business friendly.
Five suspected members of a drug trafficking ring that brought a significant amount of methamphetamine to Southwest Washington were indicted last week in U.S. District Court for seven federal felonies related to drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Monday. Four of the five defendants — Jesus Venegas-Gatica,...
Olympia is hosting a public online meeting on Monday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m., to inform the public about moving the Mitigation Site camp for the homeless from its present location on the corner of Olympia and Franklin Streets to Quince Street. The move is planned to happen by the...
In the summer of 2021, Nova Honey believed she was being hunted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. She was scared for her life and desperate for help. The now 23-year-old, who was experiencing homelessness at the time, believed the CIA drugged her water bottle. She remembers the world getting louder as if a crowd of voices was swelling around her. It hurt her ears and, sometimes, the voices would tell her to harm herself – several times she sat in the middle of the road on Portland’s eastside waiting to be hit by a car, waiting for everything to disappear.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nationwide, thousands of people gathered on Saturday for March For Our Lives rallies in hundreds of cities across America, calling for more meaningful action when it comes to gun violence and gun control — a refrain redoubled after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
Oregon was the first state in the nation to end single-family-only zoning. Now its largest city is trying to make that reform stick. This month, the Portland City Council unanimously approved a long list of seemingly technical zoning tweaks that ease the city's rules on construction of "missing middle" housing types like townhomes, fourplexes, and cottage clusters.
Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tianna McMullen and her 5-year-old daughter have a new place to call home. They just moved into a family shelter in Southeast Portland. “I love it. It’s way comfier than the motor home,” said McMullen. The 26-year-old mother, featured in the KGW documentary "One...
Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
After the wettest late spring season in nearly 80 years, the Portland area is feeling the effect of record-breaking precipitation. Incessant rain over the weekend and melting snowpack in the north surged the Columbia River water level from its normal 12 feet bank to about 16 feet, causing the local National Weather Service office to issue a flood warning this week for parks and trails in Clark and Multnomah counties. The warning is in effect until Wednesday.
KALAMA — A new noxious weed was recently discovered in Kalama and is the first documented location of Turkish Thistle in Washington. The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program is asking landowners to look out for the invasive thistle to stop the plant from spreading. The next closest documented infestation is in northeast Oregon, according to a county press release.
Sue Hekker, who joined the school board in 2007, has weathered a recession and the stubborn COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in the Sherwood School District are coming rapidly, with a new interim superintendent announced and a replacement found for longtime school board member Sue Hekker, who is resigning and will leave her position on June 30. At the school board meeting Wednesday, June 8, board members approved former Hillsboro schools superintendent Jeremy Lyon as the new Sherwood School District chief. He will take over for Heather Cordie, who announced she would be leaving the Sherwood district for a position...
Comments / 1