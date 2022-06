The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Guitierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin Descamps, who...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO