Smithsburg, MD

Suspect charged in Maryland workplace shooting that killed 3 people

By Steve Almasy, Amy Simonson
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The suspect in a workplace shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office posted Friday...

Daily Mail

Three people are shot dead and four are injured - including a state trooper - after shooting at Maryland manufacturing factory

The three people shot dead at a Maryland factory were named on Thursday night, as the 23-year-old gunman remains in hospital. Mark Alan Frey, 50; 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, Jr.; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, all worked at Columbia Machine Shop, an engineer manufacturing factory which creates concrete products and molds, on Bikle Road in Smithsburg.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Victims of mass shooting at Maryland concrete plant where Hispanic worker, 23, shot dead three white colleagues with semi-automatic handgun: Their families pay tribute

The victims of a mass shooting at a Maryland concrete plant have been pictured - as their devastated families paid tribute. Charles Edward Minnick, Jr., 31, Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, and Mark Alan Frey, 50, died inside Columbia Machine Shop in Smithsburg yesterday afternoon. A 23-year-old Hispanic colleague had gone...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Washington Examiner

At least 15 dead and more than 60 injured after weekend of mass shootings

At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
Black Enterprise

Black Father and 4-Month-Old Son Fatally Shot in ‘Senseless Act of Violence’

A young father and his infant son were fatally shot in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend in what police are calling a “senseless act of violence.”. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Darion McClendon, 25, and his 4-month-old son, Da’mari McClendon, were found dead at a home on Morrow Avenue, WSOC-TV reports. Visible bullet holes could still be seen inside a house, and some of the cars parked in front of the residence on Monday morning.
CBS Pittsburgh

15-year-old arrested in Washington County grandma's death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a grandma sitting on the front porch of her home in Washington County was shot and killed last week.  Tyriq Moss was arrested in 58-year-old Kristin Barfield's death on Thursday. According to court paperwork, Moss and Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Moss is facing multiple other charges, including attempted homicide and firearms violations. Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas in Barfield's death. The car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting was found in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County. 
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
The Independent

Worker melted in half after falling into vat of molten iron

An Illinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron.Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.Peoria County deputies were called to the facility around 10am last week when a man fell into a vat of molten iron at 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit and died on the spot.No foul play is suspected in the incident, coronerJamie Harwood said, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and...
