Suspect charged in Maryland workplace shooting that killed 3 people

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a grandma sitting on the front porch of her home in Washington County was shot and killed last week. Tyriq Moss was arrested in 58-year-old Kristin Barfield's death on Thursday. According to court paperwork, Moss and Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Moss is facing multiple other charges, including attempted homicide and firearms violations. Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas in Barfield's death. The car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting was found in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO