Alabama, Guess What’s Coming To Our Local Store Shelves?
By Kato
4 days ago
Ok, so we all have been hitting Taco Bell for the return of the Mexican Pizzas’. So is your drink choice a Baja Blast? That has been available at your local Taco Bell and I have only found it at my Taco Bell. Well, that will change this...
Several Birmingham area restaurants, including Niki’s West on Finley Avenue, Ocean in Five Points South and Cahaba Heights’ Miss Myra’s Pit BBQ received 95 and above on their food service scores this Spring. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food service...
Since moving to Tuscaloosa a little over two years ago, I've been trying to find that thing that makes me love living in Alabama, specifically the South. I don't know if I found the thing I've loved quite yet but I've definitely found some things that I like. I like...
Summer is high season for ticks in Alabama. Almost all the tick species found in Alabama are active between May and August, when outdoor activities are most likely to bring them into contact with humans and their pets. Jonathan Rayner, director of the laboratory of infectious diseases at the University...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the higher temperatures during the summer months, officials in Birmingham say garbage collection routes will begin earlier in the day. The City of Birmingham’s Public Works crews will begin their routes as early as 5:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 21. Because of the...
The reaction on social media was immediate: disappointment and disbelief at the news that Greensboro appears to be losing a beloved local restaurant. Mi Tenampa, which first opened as El Tenampa in Greensboro in the former Ward’s Restaurant building 22 years ago, is closing. The restaurant expanded, moving into the former Parker Tire location on State Street, which was heavily-remodeled in advance of the move, a few years after opening.
Marlon “Marlo” Humphrey, the former Alabama Cornerback (2015 – 2017) and current NFL standout for the Baltimore Ravens, is pretty active on Twitter. The fans love it. Click here to follow him on Twitter. Not too long ago, Humphrey took to Twitter with a pretty interesting question...
Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
The owner of an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby who was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards. The baby, 4-month-old Autumn Wells, died March 9 after...
Calling all Birminghamians with an undeniable sweet tooth! We’ve rounded nine of Birmingham’s top bakeries, all Black-owned, so that you’ll be able to get a taste of the sweet life. 1. Ashley’s Famous Cookies. First of all, can we talk about this picture? Second of all,...
Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...
Nearly every metric used to track COVID in Alabama currently points towards a rise in community transmission in the state, but there’s a problem. Many of those numbers, long used to gauge where Alabama stood in its fight against the virus, just aren’t that useful anymore, according to healthcare leaders in the state. The rise of at-home COVID testing means those old case and positivity rates metrics are far less useful or reliable than they used to be.
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Plans for a large agriculture center in central Alabama have fallen through, with leaders unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million. First announced in 2019, the Alabama Rural Economic Center,...
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorcycle riders are making their way across the country, to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan ten months ago. It’s part of a journey called, “Rolling Glory 3″ and its a ride carrying 13 American flags from California to...
A lot of people like to say that summertime bodies are built in the winter. I do believe that life happens and sometimes in the winter things aren't clicking the way they're supposed to so you may not be getting to the gym as much as you want to. Although,...
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met yesterday in Montgomery, and the updated timeline has medical-marijuana products available as early as next spring. Former University of Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has received a sentence of probation for reckless endangerment for an incident that involved his wife, country singer Sara Evans. You...
AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama man arrested for placing planter boxes on his fiancee’s grave against the wishes of the woman’s father has been found guilty of criminal littering, a judge ruled Thursday. Winston “Winchester” Hagans, 31, appeared in Auburn Municipal Court to face misdemeanor charges after...
It’s a sale Floridians know and love. Publix has put its whole chicken tender subs on sale this week, according to its weekly ad. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school | Moviegoers, get 2 for 1 at this Drive-in theater in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17.
Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m.
Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes.
Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
