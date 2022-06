Over 50 Eagle Pass musicians and recording artists are having a “Music for Uvalde” benefit concert on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the City of Eagle Pass International Center for Trade, located at 3295 Bob Rogers Drive, in Eagle Pass. A $10 donation for admission will be charged and children under 10 are free. All proceeds raised will benefit the victims and families of the tragic May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were slained by a gunman.

1 DAY AGO