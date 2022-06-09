ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil food processor BRF starts operations in plant in Saudi Arabia

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil food processor BRF on Thursday said it started operations at its...

www.agriculture.com

Related
Agriculture Online

India holds ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports -food secretary

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday. India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month. "We have more than sufficient...
INDIA
Agriculture Online

Indonesia approves export permits for 1.16 mln T of palm oil products - official

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, Trade Ministry senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday. Under the acceleration scheme, the world's biggest palm oil producer aims to export...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China allocates over $200 mln to boost cold chain, logistics

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has allocated 1.4 billion yuan ($207.35 million) to support cold chain and national logistics hub construction in the new year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday. The money will be mainly invested in projects including cold chain logistical facilities for meat processing and...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WTO nears food pledges; India, Egypt, Sri Lanka hold out

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization (WTO) members sought on Monday to forge agreements on food security to ease strained supply and sharply higher prices that the war in Ukraine have worsened, with only India, Egypt and Sri Lanka withholding support. The 164-member trade body is seeking to...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hovers near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with the market rising for five out of six sessions and trading close to last week's all-time high, supported by a U.S. forecast of lower inventories. Wheat jumped 1.5% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees 2022 harvest of around 48.5 million tonnes - deputy minister

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest in 2022 will be around 48.5 million tonnes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Monday. Last year's harvest was around 86 million tonnes but Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Vysotskyi said the total area sown in Ukraine had decreased by 25% in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Italy wheat production seen down 15% on drought risks, farm group says

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% this year due to a drought that has cut yields across the country, agricultural lobby Coldiretti said on Monday, increasing Italy's reliance on imports. An expected lower wheat crop in western Europe, including Italy, adds pressure...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French sugar maker Cristal Union posts 40% profit rise

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million) in the 2021/22 financial year, up from 69 million euros a year earlier. Its turnover was up 6.4% at 1.8 billion euros in the year to Jan....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

NOPA May U.S. soybean crush seen at 171.552 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May was estimated to be nearly 5% higher than the same month a year ago, although the average daily processing pace likely declined for a third straight month, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia cuts maximum palm oil export levy to $200, but to rise in August

(Adds details and table, comment by industry group) By Bernadette Christina JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including cutting the maximum levy rate to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week export ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keep runaway local prices in check. Authorities have since launched an export acceleration programme and tweaked tax rules after shipments were slow to restart amid confusion over procedural issues. Details of Tuesday's regulations were in line with previous announcements, including lowering the maximum levy rate for crude palm oil to $200 a tonne from $375, effective until July 31. Indonesian exporters pay a levy and an export tax on shipments and the government last week announced a hike in the maximum export tax to $288 per tonne. Overall, the combined ceiling for both the levy and tax would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to boost exports. The new rates apply to sales that are tied to the domestic distribution of cooking oil. The trade ministry recently bumped up the allocation for such exports to 2.25 million tonnes, from around 1 million previously. Separately, under the export acceleration programme companies are allowed to sell stocks built up during the export ban without having to join domestic cooking oil programmes. But they will have to pay a higher export tax of a maximum $488 a tonne for crude palm oil, bringing the combined levy and tax to $688 a tonne. Indonesia had approved export permits as of Monday for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under the programme, which expires on July 31. The export acceleration programme has helped companies to empty their storage tanks, Eddy Martono, secretary general of the palm oil industry group GAPKI told Reuters. But he warned to avoid hurting farmers authorities should assess the international palm oil price and domestic fresh fruit bunch price before imposing a hike in export levy rates beginning Aug. 1 "so we can avoid a case when the price goes down and the levy is raised." Details of the levy rates: CPO reference Previous Levies from June Levies from price levies 14 - July 31 Aug. 1 <750 55 55 55 >750-800 75 75 75 >800-850 95 95 95 >850-900 115 115 115 >900-950 135 135 135 >950-1,000 155 145 150 >1,000-1,050 175 150 165 >1,050-1,100 195 155 180 >1,100-1,150 215 160 190 >1,150-1,200 235 165 200 >1,200-1,250 255 170 210 >1,250-1,300 275 175 215 >1,300-1,350 295 180 220 >1,350-1,400 315 185 225 >1,400-1,450 335 190 230 >1,450-1,500 355 195 235 >1,500 375 200 240 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

WTO chief sees rocky road for trade deals at global meeting

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall amid broad declines in world markets

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, as concerns over rising inflation weighed on global markets and added pressure on the prices of agricultural products. Wheat also fell, although losses were capped by expectations of a sharp decline in Ukraine's grain output...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK's Johnson warns against pushing food prices up with new taxes

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - New taxes to tackle obesity would push up the costs of living at a time when global food prices are spiking, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the publication of a new national food strategy. "What we don't want to do right now...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic output of some produce to boost food security while rejecting a recommendation to tackle obesity with new taxes on salt and sugar in processed food. The government said Russia's invasion of...
FOOD SAFETY

