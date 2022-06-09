State budget includes millions in flood repair dollars for Hurley

Six years after a devastating flood, West Virginia is within reach of rebuilding homes for hundreds of people who lost theirs. West Virginia hopes to complete about 20 remaining homes through RISE West Virginia early this fall, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community advancement for the state Economic Development Office.
(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS...
The Russell County Health Department will remain closed for the remainder of the week to allow personnel to transfer to their new office space. Residents can visit the new location beginning June 20th at the Russell County Government Center at 139 Highland Drive in Lebanon. Anyone with concerns or questions...
A federal judge has agreed to expedite a new case seeking Virginia House of Delegates elections this year, saying the legal effort could have been resolved last year had former Attorney General Mark Herring’s office not used "stall tactics."
A Southwest Virginia town is receiving seed money to start its own farmer’s market as the commonwealth celebrates Agriculture Week. Nickelsville will be awarded $25,000 to construct the market as part of Virginia’s investment into local infrastructure for food and farming systems. The grant will help draw consumers...
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office signaled he might propose an amendment to the Assembly-passed budget proposal to provide temporary gas tax relief as gas prices continue to rise. “The governor continues to review the budget and remains committed to lowering the cost of living...
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Legislature won’t be committing public funds to a new Washington Commanders Stadium in Woodbridge this year. The House and Senate had passed separate versions of the bill and would have needed agreement in the conference committee. But Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw announced Thursday that the bill […]
As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has spoken out about a proposed $297 million rate increase that would add more than $18 to the average customer’s bill. In a release, commissioners called the request “unprecedented.” The increase would go into effect by Sept. 1 –...
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Public Schools on Monday announced the death of a student at Ridgeview Middle School (RMS). School leaders did not identify the student but did state that school counselors are available at RMS from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Students can also call 276-835-1625 to […]
Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with an overview of the budget that we have sent to Governor Youngkin for his approval. In this update I will cover the State of Virginia as a whole and next week I will concentrate on the appropriations the 100th District received. We had historic revenues fueled by the federal recovery money flow both directly to the state and the increase in spending into our economy. We took what I believe is a prudent path and addressed future liabilities to protect us from any downturns in the economy. We made a large deposit into the Virginia Retirement System to improve the status of state employees and teacher retirement funds. We prepaid money into the rainy day fund as well as the reserve fund that will bring the combined balance to a 3.8 billion dollar record. Furthermore,we prefunded the scheduled manufacture employment incentives fund payouts. 2.5 billion dollars was paid to previously authorized and planned projects rather than using our bonding capacity and borrowing the money.
Crystal City, VA. - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Tech on Monday to help the university and Boeing announce their $50 million facility for military veterans transitioning to civilian life. The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families will be located on Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus. According to a...
BIG STONE GAP — The Democratic challenger for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional seat said she was convicted on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge while a college student nine years ago. Taysha DeVaughan said on Saturday she was stopped March 2013 in Coeburn while driving home from a Norton...
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465, the state said. The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.
EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents to gather after a combination of events: completion of the four-lane section of Route 58 and the eventual bypassing or closing of businesses like the old Wheeler Store that sat empty along the highway.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County’s bill to house inmates at the South Central Regional Jail for May 2022 was $290,325, a 21% increase over May 2021. The Kanawha County Commission announced the cost of the bill Wednesday, saying it is a $50,000 increase from May 2021. They say the average yearly cost for […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2.6 million Virginians have gotten their REAL IDs which will be one of the required documents for flights and access to federal facilities starting May 3rd, 2023. The Acting DMV Commissioner says 96% of expected customers have applied and received their REAL ID, but encourages the...
