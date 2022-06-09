Geraldine M. Joyce

William J. “Bill” McArdle, Jr. of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was 83. He was born in Dorchester to Lottie (McNeil) and William J. McArdle. He was raised in Dorchester and attended Boston Technical High School. Shortly after high school, Bill enlisted the United States Army in order to help provide for his family. His dedication to serving his country spanned over 40 years, eventually earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. During his entire career with the military, he never stopped learning and completed school for Parachuting, Special Forces Qualification, Criminal Investigation, Intelligence Analyst, Interrogator, COMSEC Custodian, MI Warrant Officer Refresher Course, Senior Warrant Officer, and Basic Instructor Training. In addition, he received his Bachelor’s in Accounting and Master’s in Taxation at Bentley College and his MBA with Boston College. After earning his degree with Boston College, he was employed there as the Senior Auditor and an Adjunct Professor.

QUINCY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO