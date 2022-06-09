ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Geraldine M. Joyce

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine M. (Barone) “Jeri” Joyce, of Hingham, died from a long illness June 6, 2022. Jeri loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was very important. Jeri’s family would like to thank her extended family at Accent...

Marie Breen, 100

Marie (Mary Sweeney) Breen, of Hull, died June 12, 2022, she was 100 years old. The beloved wife of 67 years to the late Robert H. Breen. Loving mother of Robert M. Breen of Hull, Karen Scanlan of Pembroke, William J. Breen and his wife Cindy of Roslindale, Jean M. Carroll and her husband Paul of Bridgewater, Kevin P. Breen and his wife Karen and Steven J. Breen all of Hull. Marie also was the cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
HULL, MA
William J. McArdle, Jr., 83

William J. “Bill” McArdle, Jr. of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was 83. He was born in Dorchester to Lottie (McNeil) and William J. McArdle. He was raised in Dorchester and attended Boston Technical High School. Shortly after high school, Bill enlisted the United States Army in order to help provide for his family. His dedication to serving his country spanned over 40 years, eventually earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. During his entire career with the military, he never stopped learning and completed school for Parachuting, Special Forces Qualification, Criminal Investigation, Intelligence Analyst, Interrogator, COMSEC Custodian, MI Warrant Officer Refresher Course, Senior Warrant Officer, and Basic Instructor Training. In addition, he received his Bachelor’s in Accounting and Master’s in Taxation at Bentley College and his MBA with Boston College. After earning his degree with Boston College, he was employed there as the Senior Auditor and an Adjunct Professor.
QUINCY, MA
Graham J. Ellis, 83

Mr. Graham J. “Sonny” Ellis, 83 of Quincy, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the long-time companion of the late Katherine Vento, and the former husband to the late Patricia A. (Murphy) Morrill. Born in Boston, son of the late Webster E. and...
QUINCY, MA
Panagiotes Lymberopoulos, 42

Panagiotes “Peter” Lymberopoulos, 42, and a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on June 2, 2022. Peter was preceded in death by his father Vasilios, his mother Giannoula, and his cherished sister Diana “Sula” Lymberopoulos. Peter leaves behind his beloved brother Harilaos “Harry” Lymberopoulos of Quincy and survived by his loving Aunt Gregoria Scopelitis of Norwood as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the United States, Greece, and Australia.
QUINCY, MA
Joseph W. Wong, 72

Joseph Wai-Man Wong passed away at his home on June 11, 2022 at the age of 72. Joe was born in Nanjing, China, but spent his formative years in Hong Kong. He arrived in Boston’s Chinatown in 1982 and married Poh Gaik Goh in 1988. They moved and settled in Quincy, MA in 1993.
QUINCY, MA
Quincy Public Schools EDI Director Hired

An administrator from the Boston Public Schools has been named the new director of equity, diversity and inclusion for the Quincy Public Schools. Supt. Kevin Mulvey announced the hiring of the new EDI director on June 10 amid a flurry of personnel moves, which will also see the city’s two high schools welcome new principals. The hires are effective as of July 1, he said.
QUINCY, MA
Firefighters Battle Blaze On Pine Island

Quincy firefighters were called to Pine Island in Black’s Creek on Saturday night to extinguish a fire that broke out following the city’s Flag Day fireworks display. “Once again, companies are out at Pine Island for the outside fire following the fireworks,” the Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 posted on social media.
QUINCY, MA
NQ Boys’ Volleyball Aims For First State Title In Program History

The top-seeded North Quincy High School boys volleyball team defeated #4 Milford (3-1) Monday night to advance to the championship match in the Div. 2 state tournament. Leading the way for the Raiders were sophomore Cam Johnston with 15 kills, junior Dylan Clifford with 13 kills and junior Bobby Lin with 39 assists.
QUINCY, MA

