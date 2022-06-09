ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

A Different Texas Vacation Experience 5 Hours From Midland Odessa

By Gunner
 4 days ago
Doesn't matter who you talk to in the State of Texas-a 5 hour drive is seen as a short distance to travel. Whether it's to a concert, a sports event, or just to see a part of the state you haven't been to yet or you love to go to. The...

Summer Vacation Season In Texas Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Cross The Border!

Just a quick 4.5-hour drive away lies this amazing cabin getaway-nestled among trees with a hot tub, cozy fireplace, gas grill, and tons of privacy-but close enough to the Casino and places to eat. I'm talking about Winterfell Cabin in the upper Canyon neighborhood in Ruidoso, New Mexico. You could knock off work around noon next Friday, and by dinner time be in your cabin all cozy for the weekend. Here are just a few shots of what awaits you at the end of the road:
RUIDOSO, NM
