High-end smart locks can be pricey, but the stylish and affordable Wyze Lock Bolt ($69.99) might be all you need. This lock uses Bluetooth (instead of Wi-Fi) to connect to your phone and supports several unlock methods—among them, a fingerprint reader, a backlit keypad, and a mobile app. It offers an automatic lock feature, too, but the security device doesn't integrate with third-party platforms or work with voice controls. If you care about advanced features, the Editors' Choice-winning Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249) is a superior option; it just costs a lot more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO