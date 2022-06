Ashli Babbitt’s husband has said that she was trying to stop the Capitol riot, echoing a new claim pushed by figures on the far-right. Speaking to right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the January 6 House Select Committee hearing later that night. “Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began. The 35-year-old Air Force Veteran was shot and killed by an officer as she and...

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO