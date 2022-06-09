4th of July Fireworks Celebrations in the Evansville Area
By Jacob Calloway
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
4 days ago
Do you love fireworks? Do you love spending your holidays with your friends and family? Are you looking for the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July this year? Well, look no further, because this is your complete guide to Independence day celebrations in the Tri-State Area. Evansville,...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit organization has a new executive director. The Arc of Evansville Board of Directors announced Carrie Blackham will begin her new role on June 13. Blackham joins The Arc with over 20 years of non-profit management experience. She has worked closely with individuals with disabilities to achieve autonomy, inclusion […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission unveiled “The Thrift Store” in the Washington Square Mall Monday. That opening began at 10 a.m. Shoppers will find a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture and other items that directly benefit the nonprofit. President of ERM,...
Party in the Park will make a return for its fifth year at Newburgh's Friedman Park and tickets for the fall 2022 event go on sale soon!. Planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, this 21 and over event promises to be a ton of fun for you and your friends.
School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
New life is coming to the vacant Show-Mes building, soon it'll be known as The Barrel House. On Evansville's east side over by Showplace Cinemas sits a big nice building with an incredible patio. That building was formerly Show-Mes. My friends always liked to catch the UFC fights at Show-Mes because they had such a great patio, but unfortunately, after show-Mes closed that building sat vacant for quite some time, until now!
As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County. Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!
Southwest Indiana AHEC’s 2022 Outstanding Preceptor Award is presented to Dr. Jennifer Richardson, of JLR Family Practice in Jasper, Indiana. Richardson has been precepting Indiana University medical students during their third-year family medicine clerkships since 2016, and she typically precepts four to six students each academic year, according to Krista Kercher, Clinical Coordinator for Southwest Indiana AHEC.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With the summer heat getting things sizzling, it comes time for the annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson. Although the festival doesn’t start until June 15, organizers held a kickoff Saturday to get the ball rolling. The kickoff featured a free concert from Hog Maw, an Evansville-based blues […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz Memorial High School is holding a celebration for two of its championship winning athletes plus sending off a team to compete for a championship. The school is hosting a fire truck assembly on June 13 at 9 a.m. The parade is to honor Ray Brodie’s 100 meters State Championship and […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is sending out an S.O.S! The S.O.S. event will happen on June 14 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and June 15-16 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The S.O.S. event means save our summer. It is an annual event that ensures blood availability for the community. […]
CenterPoint Energy has ended their disconnection moratorium as of today. This decision is upsetting to some customers that are having difficulty paying off their balances. Direction Action Against CenterPoint Energy is encouraging the public to join today with a solidarity blackout. The DAACE wants every Southwestern Indiana resident and business...
Robert D. (Bob) Sheets Sr., 87, of Evansville passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 10, 2022 with his children by his side. He was born December 28, 1934 in Shawneetown, Illinois to Charles A. and Marguerite (Locklar) Sheets. Bob grew up with three sisters and graduated from Shawneetown...
The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a Popeye's, McCallister's Deli, Dunkin', and Teriyaki Madness, the latter of which is the newest addition taking space a couple of doors down from Wings Etc. behind Walmart. Even Burger King relocated from Hayley Drive just east of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection where it had been for years, to a new, more modern building on High Pointe Drive that can easily be seen at the intersection of Highway 66 and Frame Road. Since that move, its former location has sat vacant. That won't be the case much longer.
Join us Saturday, 6/18 at the corner of Riverside & Main as WNIN brings you the first Taste of Evansville, a free-admission food event celebrating the multicultural influences of Evansville’s diverse culinary scene, alongside live musical performances and activities. Event Info. What: FREE admission includes free samples from all...
There's an abandoned waterslide covered in graffiti in the middle of these Indiana woods that you have got to see. Deep in the woods of Bloomington, Indiana sits an abandoned waterslide. It's not something that you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere like that. As you can see below, this area looks rather normal, right?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial of Heidi Carter has been postponed until November. Carter was arrested in October of last year, accused in the murder of 50-year-old Timothy Ivy on Stinson Avenue in Evansville. Her trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but her defense attorney was granted a...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
