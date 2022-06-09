Methane Remote Sensing Results in Voluntary Reduction of over One Million Tons CO2e
A direct result of surveys detecting methane emissions using innovative remote-sensing technology. As a direct result of surveys detecting methane emissions from oil and gas, waste, and agricultural sites using innovative remote-sensing technology, 44 individual California facilities voluntarily took corrective actions between 2017 and 2021, preventing the equivalent of 1.2 million...research.arizona.edu
Comments / 0