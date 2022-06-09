ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Methane Remote Sensing Results in Voluntary Reduction of over One Million Tons CO2e

By Carbon Mapper
arizona.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA direct result of surveys detecting methane emissions using innovative remote-sensing technology. As a direct result of surveys detecting methane emissions from oil and gas, waste, and agricultural sites using innovative remote-sensing technology, 44 individual California facilities voluntarily took corrective actions between 2017 and 2021, preventing the equivalent of 1.2 million...

research.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Gives Timeline On Tesla FSD 10.13 Beta Release

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed that the electric vehicle maker's full self-driving (FSD) Beta version 10.13 would be released in two weeks. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur confirmed the timeline on Twitter in response to a thread discussing Tesla’s FSD. Musk had last week said...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Industry
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
USA TODAY

'The mayor was definitely intoxicated'

The Jan. 6 committee set out to prove that Trump lied with wild election fraud claims against the advice of top aides. South Carolina headlines primaries in four states and more news to start your Tuesday.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy