Sneed Arrested on White County Warrant

An Enfield man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Suspended, and Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle along with other charges. 39 year old Justin Owen was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When Deputy Capeheart found him the man had blood shot eyes and his speech was slurred. After searching the vehicle he found .72 grams of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with multiple mason jars that field tested positive for cannabis. Owen was booked on charges of Unlawful Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving While License Revoked. Bond was set at $3000 dollars.
