CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog attack put a woman in the hospital on the city's Northwest Side Friday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday night, the woman was walking her smaller dog through the Kilbourn Park neighborhood when they were both attacked. Two neighbors who saw the attack jumped on to help – and said they witnessed a terrifying, bloody mess.The woman was walking her poodle mix along Kildare Avenue between Cornelia Avenue and Roscoe Street when a pit bull – who was on a leash – got loose and started to attack. Neighbors said they have had run-ins with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO