New Asian Body Works Spa Coming To Bismarck

Not a lot of information about this one but a new store is coming to the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Asian Body Works Spa is set to open in Kirkwood Mall on Thursday, June 23rd, in exactly two weeks from today. We don't know a lot about...
Is it another empty Gordman's type building in Bismarck's future?. For the record, two years ago Gordman's parent company Stage Stores filed for bankruptcy. Businesses and individuals bounce back from bankruptcy all the time. Gordman's did not. Now a pretty new building in a pretty great retail location sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Things like that can happen with next to zero local control.
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck angler has brought in a record sized buffalo fish. Mitch Estabrook was bow fishing at Heart Butte Reservoir on May 16th and caught a buffalo fish that officially weight 60 pounds, eight ounces. The fish beat the state record for a buffalo taken with a bow or spear.
Didn't it seem like just yesterday when the talk of new businesses was coming to the Kirkwood Mall?. Times were definitely sketchy and unstable when we first learned that some new businesses were coming to the Kirkwood Mall here in Bismarck. We all went through COVID-19, and saw everything pretty much come to a halt, nobody seemed to be out and about, restaurants and other local places of work either shut down temporarily or closed for good. The light at the end of the very long tunnel was barely visible.
I know, dumb question. I seriously have made an attempt of NOT eye-balling the signs at gas stations around Bismarck/Mandan. Simply for the painful reason that I have surrendered to the notion that "a miracle any time soon" will not lower the prices below two bucks a gallon. I remember those days like it was yesterday. I recently posted a question through social media about much it costs for people to fill up their tanks, and the answers were staggering. The obvious nowadays is to really plan on cutting back on any extra time spent driving, instead of taking a road trip out of town, you now have to see if your budget will allow it. We are all going through it, heck even gas station owners.
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bringing a sweet and juicy taste of the South right here to North Dakota. The Fruit Club is bringing fresh, sweet fruit from across the country right here to North Dakota. The Fruit Club is a family-owned farm-to-consumer delivery company. The company delivers farm-fresh fruit...
By this time last year, we had already had several 100-plus degree days in Bismarck. That was a sign of things to come as 90 degrees plus heat was the norm for most of the summer last year and lasted well into September. Of course, we were also in the middle of a pretty significant drought that lasted for over two-plus years.
A laundry delivery service is now open in Bismarck-Mandan called "Fluff & Fold Laundry Company." If you're a busy bee and don't have time to do laundry every week, or maybe your washer is broken and you're stuck in a "supply chain shortage" limbo, this might be just the thing for you.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 29th Annual Buggies and Blues took place Sunday in Mandan, and members of the community turned out to enjoy classic cars and food. For owners of classic cars, it was a golden opportunity to display their hard work. ”Yeah, it makes you feel good,” said...
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – Law enforcement agencies have seen increased numbers of motorists who flee when officers attempt to stop them. Because of that, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has been participating in special enforcement details in Bismarck, Fargo, and most recently Minot. The patrol uses aircraft, which are outfitted with a camera system that can observe and track targets both visually and in infrared from several miles away.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s longest and largest county fair returns to Jamestown June 29 through July 2nd. Featuring static and animal exhibits, fair games, rides, food, free concerts each night, and more, the Stutsman County Fair has entertained thousands in its 123 year history. Fair Board...
Scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, you may have seen this unusual post made by the owner of Bismarck's Noodlezip, Marty Lee:. We all have bad days from time to time, but how often do you go back and apologize when you've been rude? -- I'll be honest, there are plenty of times where I haven't been my best self; unless I actually knew the person(s) I was rude to, I'd never track them down and offer a sincere apology.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jake Skarperud of Fargo Shanley and Anaka Lysne of Wahpeton have been named North Dakota’s first-ever Mr. and Ms. Golf by the Dakota Junior Golf Association (DJGA). In the award’s inaugural year, Skarperud was named a finalist for the Mr. Golf award along with Cody Card of Oak Grove and Logan […]
The Central Dakota Humane Society is an animal rescue, shelter, and adoption center. Located north of Mandan they've been serving the region for decades. My daughter started working there when she was 14 years old. Since she was so young, I had to bring her to the State Capitol to get a work permit. One of the first questions about the job was "Do the animals bite?"
The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children is coming to North Dakota for a serious conversation on the treatment of kids in tribal areas. The Commission was originally founded by Congress in order to see what could be done to address problems and struggles facing Native children. In order to do […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner is a holiday tradition for many people in Bismarck. Every year, the family decorates their yard on the corner of Kennedy and 22nd Street with thousands of lights. In the summer, they head to the lake. The family bought a cabin at...
I always write how it's terrible to be in any weather event that is considered "historical". History has plenty of examples of epic weather, so to be involved in one of these historic cycles isn't really unusual. But, what about... Getting up close and personally caught in a traumatic weather...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is Election Day, and there’s a high-profile statewide primary that is drawing attention. For the first time in 30 years, Al Jaeger won’t be the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. He decided not to seek re-election this year. Instead, voters will choose between Representative Michael Howe of West Fargo and Marvin Lepp of Bismarck.
You paint, drink, and you take in the scenery while on the great Missouri River. It doesn't get much more relaxing than that, does it?. Hot 97.5 and Art From the Heart will be hosting a fun evening on the Lewis & Clark Riverboat, Tuesday, July 19th from 6pm to 7:30.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – It’s been nearly a year since large-scale cattle deaths were reported in Stutsman County and it remains unsolved. The sheriff’s office and the North Dakota Stockman’s Association called for the public’s assistance in the investigation, but Deputy Jason Falk says no new information has come forward.
According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, parts of the state of North Dakota could be in for some volatile weather this weekend. The timing is expected to be Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Scattered strong to severe weather is expected. Here's a map from the Storm Prediction Center.
