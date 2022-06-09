ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Asian Body Works Spa Coming To Bismarck

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 4 days ago
Not a lot of information about this one but a new store is coming to the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Asian Body Works Spa is set to open in Kirkwood Mall on Thursday, June 23rd, in exactly two weeks from today. We don't know a lot about...

