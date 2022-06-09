Looking for things to do? We've got you covered

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQpsA_0g5xUl0V00
Vendors and shoppers converged on Main Street Saturday night for another edition of Mosey down Main Street. Hannah Mitchell | Summer Reporter

Today

Purdue Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Mall.

Archaeological Research at the Ouiatenon Preserve: 6 p.m. at the History Center, 522 Columbia St., Lafayette. Join Purdue anthropology staff and graduate students for a presentation and show-and-tell event. As their work at the original site of Fort Ouiatenon winds down, they will present their findings.

Friday

Summer concert series: 6 to 8 p.m. Every Friday, the Purdue Memorial Union ground floor will host a different musical act. Free with Purdue Student ID.

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy: “Live and UnZoomed,” 6:45 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville. Tickets $28.50 to $353.50.

Wine after work: Wildcat Creek Winery, 3233 E. 200 N., Lafayette. 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 23. Live music, food trucks. Free entry.

Friday-Monday

Tippecanoe County Public Library Friends Book Sale: at the downtown branch.

Saturday

Mosey Down Main Street: 6 to 11 p.m. in downtown Lafayette once a month. Family-friendly street celebrations, artists, musicians, musicians, and food, beer and wine sales.

Family Day at The Farm: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 3534 Prophetstown Road, Battle Ground. Music, fun and games and much more for all ages.

Sunday

Greenbush Cemetery Tour: 1 to 4 p.m. Learn a little of the history of this final resting place of some 10,000 souls. Incorporated in 1848 by 23 prominent citizens, Greenbush was Lafayette’s second public cemetery, and its purpose was to provide the public with affordable burial plots. Visit some graves of old settlers, well-known citizens and unknown civil war soldiers. If raining, the program will be at the Frank G. Arganbright Genealogy Center, 1001 South St., Lafayette. Free.

Tuesday

Live music: at People’s Brewing Company every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Shows will be held outside in the beer garden weather permitting. 2006 N. 9th St., Lafayette. Tuesday: Luke Winslow King with Roberto Luti, touring in support of their new record “If These Walls Could Talk.” Southern soul, gospel, blues, folk-rock, various African influences and more. $10.

June 14: Jeremy Pinnell, $15. His newest album, “Goodbye LA,” pays homage to the honky tonk greats while weaving in a mix of rock and roll and soul.

June 21: Black Bear Combo, $10. Inspired by traditional music from eastern Europe and the Balkans, filtered through their noise/free jazz/rock backgrounds.

June 28: The Madisons, $10. A nine-piece garage-folk band founded by lead singer and main songwriter Dominic Solis in 2011.

Wednesday

West Lafayette Farmers Market: Every week 3:30 to 7 p.m., 3101 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette.

Upcoming

Birds of the Celery Bog: By Dan Miller, June 24 to July 30 at Artists Own, 518 Main st., Lafayette. A captioned, photographic exploration of the birds in a West Lafayette wetland. Reception will be July 1 during First Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side Track 6: Percussion Posse will play at 7:30 p.m. June 16 at Rat Pak Venue, 102 N. 3rd St. Lafayette. Led by Charlie Hamrick, the LSO Percussion Section is back on the B-Side bringing the beats that get you moving and out on the dance floor. Free garage parking around the corner on Columbia Street is available. Cash bar available.

TASTE of Tippecanoe: 6 p.m. to midnight June 18 in downtown Lafayette. Local food, music and art. ’s largest, annual street festival. Join us in celebrating the area’s best local food, music and art, including a live light show and video projection performance. General admission tickets $7.50.

Stevie Nicks in concert: 8 p.m. June 21 at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville. Tickets $48.50 to $198.50.

America, Live in Concert: 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Loeb Stadium, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. tickets are available online for $29, $49 and $69 plus fees. Loeb Stadium is an outdoor and cashless venue. Credit or debit card only for beer and concession sales.

RadKIDS self-defense class: June 20 to 23 at Oakland High School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Lafayette. Sponsored by Lafayette Police Department. There will be two groups: Ages 5 to 7 will attend 1 to 3 p.m., and ages 8 to 12 will attend 3 to 5 p.m. Participants must attend the designated time slots for their age groups. The cost is $10 per child. Register on brown paper tickets using the following links: For ages 5-7: Lpdkidsrad2022.brownpapertickets.com. For ages 8-12: Lpdradkids2022.brownpapertickets.com.

Canal Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2. Featuring the Wabash & Erie Canal in Delphi. The canal boat will be running rides all day, the Pioneer Village will be bustling with activity including crafts and games for kids, the Reed Case House will be open for tours, the sound of live music will fill the air.

July Fourth festivities: Lafayette has announced its schedule for July 4. A parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at 16th and Alabama streets and proceed onto Main Street. It will run to Wallace Avenue and turn onto Park Avenue, concluding at Columbian Park. It will include a “hat parade” for those decorate their hats portraying the American spirit, and prizes will be awarded.

The Stars and Stripes Concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Riehle Plaza. Food trucks will be available along Second and Main streets starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. over the Wabash River.

Escape room: Join the Purdue Student Union Board to try to crack an escape room. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 on Memorial Mall. Free with Purdue student ID.

Indiana State Fair free concerts: Part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21 (fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Schedule includes:

Kansas, July 29 (opening day)

We The Kingdom — July 31

Chaka Khan — Aug. 3

Trace Adkins — Aug. 10

KC & The Sunshine Band — Aug. 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana

(Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) — Aug. 13

Zach Williams — Aug. 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The

Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills — Aug. 17

Carly Pearce — Aug. 19

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond — Aug. 21

Ongoing

Self-guided tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art, 920 State St., Lafayette. Learn about the rich history of the museum that was once a part of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. You’ll see Hoosier paintings, ceramics and eccentric sculptures, all while being surrounded by ornate American furniture.

