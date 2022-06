Join the Finlandia Alumni Board for a day dedicated to raising money to help students pay for textbooks. The Finlandia Alumni Board seeks to raise $10,000 and is looking to share this message to support their cause. To learn more about how to give back to Finlandia’s students, visit finlandia.edu/givingday. Every $250 awards another FinnU student a textbook scholarship!

