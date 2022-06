Briggs Ardoin represents Sacred Heart at inaugural LBCA Underclass All-Star Game. By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor HAMMOND – There are many in the world who make their livings off of making lists. Sportswriters vote on a weekly Top 10 or Top 25. Billboard has been telling us what the Top 40 songs are for as long as most have been living at this point. But, Sacred Heart’s Briggs Ardoin found his way among the top-100 underclassman baseball players in Louisiana the good ol’…

