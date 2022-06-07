Bills name Brian Gaine assistant general manager

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills have announced a number of promotions and new hires in their front office and football operations on Tuesday.

Perhaps the most notable name to earn a promotion is Brian Gaine, who has been named the new assistant general manager to Brandon Beane. He will fill the void left by Joe Schoen, who left the organization this offseason to become the new general manager of the New York Giants .

Gaine served time as the general manager of the Houston Texans, but was fired after only one season at the helm.

Before taking the general manager job with the Texans, Gaine served as the Vice President of Player Personnel with the Bills in 2017. After his firing in Houston, Gaine returned to Buffalo to serve as a senior personnel advisor for three seasons.

The other promotions announced by the team on Tuesday included Terrance Gray becoming the new Director of Player Personnel, Mike Szabo promoted to a college national scout, Dennis Lock becoming the Senior Director of Football Research, and Matt Worswick promoted to Director of Team Administration.

Meanwhile, some of the new hires the Bills have announced include Matt Bazrigan as a senior personnel executive, Alonzo Dotson as a college national scout, Drew DiSanto as a sports performance data analyst, Malcolm Charles as a data analyst, and Michelle Mankoff as a Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.

Mandatory minicamps begin next week for the Bills and run from June 14-16.