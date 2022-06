Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were shot in Antioch on Sunday outside a gas station on the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch. MNPD says that the two were meeting for a marijuana deal when they shot at each other. Both men were struck by the gunfire and the police were called around 6:40 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO