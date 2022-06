DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department was called to a single vehicle accident on interstate I-165 just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a social media post, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a Dodge pickup truck upside down in the median. They say the driver was already out of the vehicle and he was not injured.

