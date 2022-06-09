ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Dwayne Johnson Drops TikTok As Black Adam Officially Wraps, Hilariously 'Reveals' The Villain’s Catchphrase

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

This week we got our first real look at Dwayne Johnson’s big superhero movie, Black Adam . The film looks to have a pretty aggressive and serious tone, which makes sense for the anti-hero character that The Rock is playing . However, based on a new video it looks like Black Adam might still have some laughs, as the main character’s “catchphrase” is ridiculous.

Dwayne Johnson posted to TikTok upon finishing reshoots for Black Adam , marking an official end to filming on the DC movie. In the clip, Johnson says goodbye to the fans, but he does it in a way that, he claims, Black Adam would say it. Check it out and see what you think.

@therock

♬ original sound - The Rock

I have to say, Dwayne Johnson dressed as Black Adam is menacing enough that even hearing him say the word “toodaloo” is disturbing. I would be afraid that if I laughed he would hurt me for it. While I’m fairly certain Johnson is just having fun and this isn’t really something Black Adam would say, I assume nothing when it comes to Dwayne Johnson. Also, he probably won’t be saying that other word very often either as I’m assuming Black Adam will be rated PG-13.

While this is certainly Dwayne Johnson having some fun, the fact is that Black Adam is setting itself up to be a pretty serious affair. We’re used to seeing most of our comic book movies blend in some humor with the action, but the trailer here is pretty lacking in one-liners. While DC Universe films tend to be a bit more serious than their Marvel counterparts, they aren’t usually played entirely straight. And Dwayne Johnson movies in general have the actor throwing out the occasional quip, or in the case of Jungle Cruise jokes, a lot.

It could just be a decision to present the movie in a more serious light, there are a lot of characters that we know are in Black Adam that we don’t really see in the trailer, and they may provide more of the film’s comedy. Black Adam probably isn’t really much of a joker. The man has some anger issues, though we certainly see why in the trailer.

And having Black Adam as a bit more of a dry and serious character does make some sense. At some point we still expect Black Adam and his archenemy Shazam to cross paths . It will make the two characters stand out more if one of them is really stern while the other is a literal kid in a man’s body. Whether they fight against each other or become allies, or honestly probably both, they’ll be perfect opposites. Black Adam will hit theaters this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Chris Evans addresses one condition of returning as Captain America

Marvel icon Chris Evans claims a proposed return to the role of Captain America would need to be "perfect" for him to accept. The actor, who'll chase down Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man next month, played the First Avenger for eight years overall, hanging up the stars and stripes vibranium shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Henry Cavill's Age Appropriateness for Superman Debated on Holiday

While Henry Cavill's future as Superman remains undecided, comic book Twitter is up in arms after someone suggested he's probably not coming back ... because he's a dinosaur. The theory was posted by YouTuber/blogger Matt Jarbo, who last week said Cavill likely wouldn't reprise the role -- despite a massive amount of clamoring for him to do so -- because he felt HC had gotten a little too old, and perhaps a little too expensive.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catchphrase#Film Star#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera was joined on stage by Mya to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ during her headline set at LA Pride on Saturday (June 11). The track, which was originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink for the soundtrack to 2001’s Moulin Rouge!. It subsequently went to Number One in both the US and UK.
MUSIC
Deadline

“A Dinosaur”: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Calls White, Middle-Aged Actors “Industry Pariahs”

Click here to read the full article. British actor Christopher Eccleston believes that white, middle-class, male, straight actors like him are “the new pariahs of the industry.” The 58-year-old former star of Doctor Who and many other British TV shows over a 30-year career told Times Radio, “Quite rightly I’m a dinosaur now. I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male, and I’m straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do. “I’ve lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but...
NFL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
112K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy