Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements — a set of rules referred to as the Northern Ireland protocol — are again in the headlines amid UK threats to unilaterally rip up parts of the deal.It follows months of negotiations between London and Brussels aimed at reducing trade friction between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.But Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, who is also responsible for the talks, said she will not “shy away” from taking action on the Protocol, warning some proposals put forward by the EU would “take us backwards”.The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which came second in last week’s...

EUROPE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO