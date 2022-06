Emerson Allen could throw a baseball. Not a big deal, you say? Well, don't tell that to Emerson. The 15-year-old girl has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a disease that severely limits her movement and use of her limbs. She has only partial movement in her left hand, meaning she could never hold a baseball, much less achieve her dream of throwing one.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO