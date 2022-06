Texas taxpayers are footing the bill for the state’s war with Wall Street over guns. The state’s municipal borrowers have been hit with as much as $532 million of extra debt costs because of a new GOP law that’s led some banks to step back from Texas’s bond market. That’s the conclusion of a new paper by Daniel Garrett, a University of Pennsylvania professor, and Ivan Ivanov, a principal economist at the Federal Reserve.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO