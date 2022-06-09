ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people seriously hurt after being shot inside car in east Charlotte, Channel 9 learned

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Two people are seriously hurt after being shot in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned the two people were sitting in a car near Seigle Avenue just before 1 p.m. when the shooting happened. He learned one person was shot in the mouth and the other victim was shot in the back.

MEDIC confirmed that both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Counts spoke to a neighbor who said they saw someone run away from the scene holding a rifle. Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer spoke with the owner of Super Abari Game Bar, Zachary Pulliam, who said the two victims drove into their parking lot in the Belmont neighborhood.

Pulliam called 911 and an arcade employee applied pressure to the victims’ wounds until MEDIC arrived, the Observer reported.

“They really went above and beyond,” Pulliam said. “We had no clue what was going on, we just saw a lot of blood.”

“I am very proud of how (a staff member) handled the situation as pressure was applied to their wounds while EMTs arrived,” Pulliam added in a Facebook post. “We closed for the day to clean and because we frankly are all pretty shook.”

Chopper 9 flew over the scene where several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars could be seen. Counts also saw one home with bullet holes in it.

We have reached out to CMPD for more details but have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 17-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting that punctuated string of violent crime)

