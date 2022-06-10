ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Lovin’! We Just Found the Flattering Flowy Romper of Our Dreams

Whoever invented the romper was a genius. It’s basically a dress with built-in shorts — brilliant! We’re all about an easy outfit for the summer, especially when we can wear it on any outdoor adventure. Grabbing a bite to eat with friends? A romper is chic yet comfortable . Going on a bike ride? Unlike with a dress, you don’t have to worry about the breeze with a romper. Playing at the park? You can run, jump, twirl and swing in a romper. And if you happen to find yourself at a kid’s birthday party with a bouncy castle, you’re also in luck.

Safe to say a romper is our summer staple. But it can be challenging to find one that flatters our figure — nothing too short or too tight! While shopping on Amazon at work (this is literally our dream job), we stumbled upon the cutest patterned romper . This spaghetti strap jumpsuit honestly looks like it came from a boutique. From the delicate details to the slimming silhouette, this flowy find is perfect for a hot summer day. We may just need to buy all the colors.

Get the Jeanewpole1 Women's Floral Wide Leg Spaghetti Strap Tie Ruffle Short Romper for just $34 at Amazon!

The Jeanewpole1 Women's Floral Wide Leg Spaghetti Strap Tie Ruffle Short Romper feels like something the ‘It’ girl influencers on our feeds would wear. It’s effortlessly stylish and adorable for summer! While we normally like to cover up our arms and legs a bit more, this magical romper somehow covers up our trouble areas. As one shopper gushed, “It fit my curves perfectly. I didn’t have to suck in my tummy at all.” Music to our ears!

We’re totally crushing on the dainty tie shoulder straps that give this romper a delicate touch. The gathered neckline is so flattering, and the form-fitting bodice snatches your waist. Plus, the ruffle hem has dual benefits — the loose cut creates the appearance of slimmer legs and the airy design keeps you cool. Lightweight and breathable! Kiss your skin-tight shorts goodbye and say hello to this summer showstopper !

Get the Jeanewpole1 Women's Floral Wide Leg Spaghetti Strap Tie Ruffle Short Romper for just $34 at Amazon!

Okay, so remember how we said we want to purchase all of the colors? That’s because there are 11 different shades to choose from! Decisions, decisions. The boho floral print elevates this romper from a basic one-piece to a fabulous fashion statement .

Shoppers are absolutely smitten with this romper! “ THE BEST ROMPER EVER !!!” one customer declared. “Buy it!!! You will not regret it. I cannot stress how much this dress fit!! It will give you an hourglass shape even if you don’t have one.” Another reviewer raved, “WOW! Do yourself a favor and buy this romper. What a hit. The neckline is super cute without being too revealing and the romper actually fits! The fabric is light and silky which I love for hot summers in Florida! I’m 5’8” and 150lbs and I’m wearing about 4” heels. I NEVER wear rompers because I’m typically too tall but this fits perfectly.”

Take this breezy beauty from a beach stroll to date night. We suggest teaming this romper with white sneakers or sandals during the day and wedges or heels at night. Add a jean jacket if you get cold! Get ready to receive all the compliments in this charming summer jumpsuit .

See it! Get the Jeanewpole1 Women's Floral Wide Leg Spaghetti Strap Tie Ruffle Short Romper for just $34 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Jeanewpole1 here and explore more rompers here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

