The MU Museum of Anthropology has completed construction of its new space on the ground floor of Ellis Library, according to a news release Thursday. The museum has existed in several locations since its founding. Most recently, it was located at Mizzou North after the closure of Swallow Hall in 2014 for renovations. The museum expects to reopen in Ellis Library before the end of 2022.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO