Watch: Darwin Nunez's 26 League Goals For Benfica Last Season As Striker Looks Destined For Liverpool Transfer

As Liverpool close in on the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, you can watch his 26 Primeira Liga goals from last season here.

Liverpool are starting to get ready for life without Sadio Mane and with the Senagalese seemingly destined for a summer transfer to Bayern Munich , they have moved swiftly to try and secure a high-quality replacement in Nunez.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Liverpool and Benfica were in full agreement on the details of the transfer that would see the Uruguayan move to Anfield on a five-year deal. The fee agreed was reported to be €80million fixed plus €20million in addons for the 22-year-old.

The transfer is yet to be finalised and there are even reports suggesting that Manchester United are trying to hijack the deal with manager Erik Ten Hag flying to Portugal to meet with Nunez's representative, Jorge Mendes.

With the player said to be keen to play Champions League football next season, however, Liverpool remain favourites to get the transfer over the line but nervous hours and days await as they try and complete the signing of the prolific striker.

Watch all of Nunez's Primeira Liga goals from last season here:

