Rochester, NY

Hudson Valley Native Who Was Senior IT Analyst Dies Suddenly At Age 51

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

A man who grew up in the Hudson Valley and worked as a senior IT analyst has died at the age of 51.

Brian Jonigan died unexpectedly at his Rochester home on Thursday, June 2, according to his obituary.

Jonigan was born in Poughkeepsie and attended Wappingers schools in Dutchess County.

He went on to graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology, his obituary said.

"He worked for many years as a Senior IT Analyst for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in Rochester," his obituary reads. "In his spare time, Brian was a great musician. He also enjoyed taking care of his home and doing woodworking projects; he even built his own rec room and bar in his home."

Jonigan is survived by his parents, Martin and Donna, his son, Ben, and his sister, Michele.

A visitation was held Friday, June 10 at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls  and a graveside service on Saturday morning, June 11 at Wappingers Rural Cemetery.

