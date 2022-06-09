ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

Monroe County Dairy Dairy Breakfast feeds 2,900

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk served breakfast to...

thecountyline.net

waupacanow.com

Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple crews battle blaze at Waupaca food plant

Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday. As of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,100 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers hands down pardons for La Crosse, Eau Claire area residents

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
wtmj.com

Severe storms cause damage, power outages across southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE – Thunderstorms are expected to roll across the southeastern portion Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, and some of them could turn severe. MADISON POWER AND ELECTRIC – More than 12,000 outages. Click here for outage map. WE ENERGIES – More than 35,000 outages. Click here for outage map....
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Two crash their motorcycles fleeing Sparta Police Sunday morning

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Two were hospitalized for minor injuries when they crashed their motorcycles fleeing police Sunday. According to a news release, around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a Sparta police officer attempted to pull over two motorcyclists for moving violations. The two sped off upon seeing police lights, according to law enforcement. Police did not pursue the motorcycles due to safety concerns for the motorcyclists and other civilian motorists in the area, according to the release.
SPARTA, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: No injuries reported after food plant fire

BELMONT, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency staff from several fire departments responded to a fire at Festive Foods in the town of Belmont. Many were at the scene for nearly nine hours. Festive Foods is a food processing plant that makes frozen pizzas. It’s located south of Amherst, near the Waupaca and Portage county line.
BELMONT, WI
wxpr.org

Wausau mayor updates efforts to address PFAs in drinking water

Wausau residents can expect some movement on the PFAS front in the next two weeks. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says they're researching which removal methods work best for their water's chemistry, and how to best finance those methods within the new drinking water treatment plant. “We want to make sure we...
WAUSAU, WI
wizmnews.com

Lock and Dam 8, at Genoa, will close on four days between June 14-23

The lock and dam near Genoa, Wis. — 15 miles south of La Crosse — will be closing soon on four separate days to fix its 85-year-old gates. On June 14, 16, 21 and 23, the dam will close for 12 hours beginning at 7 a.m. to all river traffic — commercial and recreational.
Northland FAN 106.5

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.

