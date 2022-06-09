Monroe County Dairy Dairy Breakfast feeds 2,900

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Two were hospitalized for minor injuries when they crashed their motorcycles fleeing police Sunday. According to a news release, around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a Sparta police officer attempted to pull over two motorcyclists for moving violations. The two sped off upon seeing police lights, according to law enforcement. Police did not pursue the motorcycles due to safety concerns for the motorcyclists and other civilian motorists in the area, according to the release.

SPARTA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO