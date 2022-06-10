Chrome to Use AI to Predict if People Want Website Notifications
Google Chrome is doing something about websites that constantly ask users if they want to receive notifications by automatically disabling prompts based on a person's history. On the next release of its Chrome browser, Google will launch a machine learning model that will predict a user's browsing preferences, the company said...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Several changes are coming to the Maps app on iPhone this year with the launch of iOS 16, Apple announced at its WWDC event on Monday. New features range from high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow to new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
Take a moment to think about the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network -- laptops, phones, tablets, smartwatches. Now consider the data stored on those devices. Credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information may be there and potentially accessible by hackers if your network is compromised.
Google engineer Blake Lemoine believes the artificial intelligence the company is using has a soul. The tech company disagrees and placed Lemoine on paid leave on Monday, according to The Washington Post. Lemoine, a senior software engineer in Google’s Responsible A.I. organization, has claimed for months that the company’s internal...
Twitter's plans for revamping how users can report policy violations is now available globally, the company said Friday. The overhauled process was first outlined in a December blog post. The idea is to shift the focus to asking what happened, instead of asking the person doing the reporting to classify the incident.
If you just cringed after typing something into Google Search on your phone, there's no need to worry. Google offers a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
DIY home security systems have some major advantages over professional security system companies such as ADT and Vivint. Most importantly, they make home security more affordable. You don't have to pay thousands of dollars upfront or over the course of a multiyear contract. DIY home security systems cost a few hundred bucks, and you can install them yourself. Plus, you won't run into hidden fees.
Last month Verizon added new charges to its customers' phone bills, and it isn't done with increases. The carrier confirmed to CNET on Friday that it will raise rates for those on its older, shared data plans with their next bills. "Verizon's unlimited plans provide customers with the most value...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Your iPhone or Android phone is about to become even more tightly woven into the nondigital aspects of your life. That's one of the main takeaways from iOS 16 and Android 13, the latest mobile software updates from Apple and Google, coming later this year. Both tech giants want to turn your phone into an electronic wallet for storing your legal ID, pushing your phone closer to your identity than ever before. The companies also continue to improve the way phones communicate with cars, smart home gadgets and other everyday devices.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, includes several improvements for the Maps app coming to your iPhone later this year. We'll take a look at every one. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.
So you're in pursuit of a new pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. But how do you choose the best wireless headphones for your specific needs? Maybe you're unsure about whether to get full-size wireless headphones -- there are over-ear and on-ear models -- or true-wireless earbuds, which have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years and are the dominant form of headphones these days, particularly with so many people opting for Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro buds.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple stuffed previews of MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9 and, of course, iOS 16 into its nearly two-hour WWDC keynote. The next major version of iPhone software will include editable Messages and a customizable lock screen. But there was one feature that truly grabbed my attention Monday, despite taking up less than 15 seconds of the event.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you still have unused gift cards or if you happen to be the lucky recipient of a gift card for your birthday, an anniversary, Mother's Day or Father's Day or something in between, chances are that you have a few ideas in mind for how to spend it. But in case you're unsure what to buy, we have some great ideas for you that totally beat socks or towels. These are also awesome gift ideas for a friend or loved one for any upcoming celebrations.
Google has agreed to pay $118 million to settle a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit involving 15,500 women who have worked for the search giant since 2013, the law firms representing the plaintiffs said in a statement Saturday. The settlement ends a 2017 lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court by...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple has announced a new free financing feature in Apple Wallet that lets you pay for purchases over time for free. Why it matters. As inflation continues to impact households, "buy now, pay...
Science fiction is about to become a reality as Amazon officially launches its fleet of delivery drones. The retail giant will test its new Amazon Air delivery system in Lockeford, California, the company said Monday. Amazon worked with the Federal Aviation Administration and local officials in Lockeford to gain permission...
When it comes to laptops and tablets (as well as phones, headphones and desktops), Apple makes some of the finest devices you'll find on the market right now. They're sleek, powerful and really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never directly drops the prices on its own products, which makes finding them at a discount a big deal. And right now at Woot, you can snag a refurbished iPad or MacBook on sale for hundreds less than it would cost you new. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, June 15. And with limited quantities available there's a good chance select models will sell out before then.
Since its introduction, Apple's iPad has been an awesome and portable tool for creative types but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. The first-party Apple stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch or just want an easy way to take some handwritten notes. Right now, you can even snag all-time low pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon and Best Buy. This deal brings the price down to just $99, a savings of $30 compared to what Apple sells it for.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple showed off every major new iOS 16 feature earlier this week at WWDC, its annual developers conference. We're going to go through every feature you should know about in anticipation of the public beta coming in July and the full release in September.
Once upon a time, you could get everything you needed for your new iPhone -- a power adapter, USB cable and a pair of wired EarPod headphones -- right in the box when you purchased. Sadly, those days are gone. The iPhone 12 series' release changed all of that. It was the first model in the line that didn't include headphones or a power adapter in the box, instead only coming equipped with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable. And the most recent iPhone 13 models have met the same fate. The Lightning cable is still quite useful. It offers the fastest charging speeds when paired with the right Apple iPhone charger, but you're still going to need a wall adapter to get a charge from an outlet. If you're looking for a quality charger, whether you're hunting for an iPhone 12 charger or one for an iPhone 13, this list will guide you to the best iPhone charger for your needs.
Streaming devices are often the easiest, and cheapest, way to watch TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. But these devices -- like sticks and boxes from Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV -- come with a downside: Their software platforms are often watching what you watch and track it from behind the scenes.
