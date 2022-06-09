All clear given after bomb threat leads to evacuations at Loleta Elementary School

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County Superior Court tonight says it’s in desperate need of more people to serve on the Civil Grand Gury. The court telling us it’s short 25 people to serve on the Grand Jury for the next term that begins on July first. Officials are seeking applicants to fill those vacancies […] The post Humboldt County Superior Court in desperate need of more people to serve on Civil Grand Jury appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO