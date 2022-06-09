All clear given after bomb threat leads to evacuations at Loleta Elementary School

Related
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott
WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver and one of the motorcyclists were […]
OIL SPILL CLEANUP DRILL AT THE TRINIDAD HARBOR
TRINIDAD, Calif. (KIEM)- An oil spill cleanup drill took place today in the Trinidad Harbor. The effort coinciding with World Ocean Day. The Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria came together in today's oil spill response drill to protect coastal waters. Tribal leaders tell us they want to ensure safe and clean Pacific […]
Hit and Run
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) CHP is looking for a hit and run driver who sent a McKinleyville cyclist to the hospital. The CHP says it happened on the afternoon of June 6, 2022, on McKinleyville avenue near hiller road. The bicycle rider was struck by a silver box van with dark-tinted windows that fled the scene. The driver is […]
TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- A mobile home trailer went up in flames northwest of Arcata this afternoon with the fire quickly spreading to other vehicles and a shed. It happened during the noon hour in the 4-thousand block of seidel road. Arcata firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire. But when crews arrived on […]
Humboldt County Election Results & Analysis
Here is the Final Election Night Report from the Humboldt County elections office…. Redwood News anchor John Kennedy O'Connor discusses Humboldt County election result takeaways with political analyst Matthew Owen… take a look below.
State’s 1st Renewable Micro-Grid
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) The state's first 100-percent renewable solar micro-grid is now up and running in McKinleyville and serving multiple customers. The solar micro-grid is located at the Redwood Coast Airport. It also includes a battery storage system. Research and development of the multi-million dollar grid was funded by the Redwood Coast Energy Authority along […]
Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) On Sunday, May 29, 2022, on the 1200 block of Cousins Street. Officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm, preventing a woman from leaving the residence. Officers heard a gunshot upon their arrival. A swat team surrounded the house as police negotiators convinced the man to surrender. He […]
1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department's Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […]
Bird Scooter Layoffs
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) The company hired by the city of Eureka to operate electric scooter rentals in the hopes of boosting local tourism and shopping is laying off nearly a quarter of its staff. The mass layoffs are part of an effort by Bird Scooter to cut costs after the company revealed it's off to […]
Statement Issued by County Superintendent to Educators
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Officials around the nation are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas it's the deadliest incident to take place in the U.S. in nearly a decade. "You know, there are almost 6 million students that attend schools in California each day. I dropped my son off this morning, and I […]
Humboldt County Superior Court in desperate need of more people to serve on Civil Grand Jury
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County Superior Court tonight says it's in desperate need of more people to serve on the Civil Grand Gury. The court telling us it's short 25 people to serve on the Grand Jury for the next term that begins on July first. Officials are seeking applicants to fill those vacancies […]
Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Eureka City Schools are now facing likely legal action from real estate developers over the district's decision to implement new building permit fees. Eureka's school Superintendent defends the decision to charge these developer fees saying the district needs the matching revenue in order to obtain millions of dollars in state grants. The money […]
Murder suspect to stand trial
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A judge ruled that there's sufficient evidence for this Alderpoint murder suspect to stand trial. Among the evidence against 29-year-old Jake Henry Combs was an investigator's testimony that he admitted to the deadly January shooting. Combs told the police officers that he shot another man in the head to save his puppy, […]
Road Construction work on W. Washington Street, between and Koster and Summer Streets
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- A major sewer repair project getting underway today in Eureka could cause some traffic issues along a portion of Broadway for the next two weeks. West Washington street is closed at Broadway for that sewer maintenance work. The construction work — which the city says is vital to maintaining the sewer system — […]
World War II veteran gets honored as Humboldt Hero
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- As we enter this Memorial Day weekend a World War two Navy veteran is being honored as this month's Humboldt Hero. Wayne Maples was honored during a noon hour 'Humboldt Heroes' Ceremony in Eureka today. After serving in World War II, Maples settled in Eureka and was the long-time owner of a […]
Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A Humboldt County man who kidnapped three people will serve more than two decades in federal prison. 45-year-old George Gene Rose is being sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal judge stemming from the kidnappings in the summer of 2000. He took his ex-girlfriend and two others hostage at […]
MEN ARRESTED FOR WEAPONS & DRUGS
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) A traffic stop by deputies in McKinleyville led to the arrests of two men. Christopher James Diven and Jeramiah Scott-Fletcher were arrested after deputies said they found an ar-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition. Deputies also seized 19 grams of meth that they say the pair was planning to sell.
Record high gas prices
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Drivers here in the North Coast and across much of California are already paying over six dollars for a gallon of gas. Analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer. The average price for unleaded in California hit six dollars and […]
Eureka Natural Foods donating $10,000 to Ukrainian People
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- The next time you go grocery shopping at Eureka Natural Foods you'll have the opportunity to contribute to Ukrainian relief efforts. Eureka Natural Foods will be donating 10-thousand dollars and has partnered up with Lost Coast Rotary Club to raise additional funds through its change to change program. While checking out at Eureka […]
Redwood Coast Kite Festival Back after nearly three decades
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- An event that traditionally draws big crowds is returning to the North Coast this weekend. The Redwood Coast Kite Festival' is back in Eureka. After nearly three decades of being gone. The local group known as 'Humboldt Kiters' decided to bring the festival home to Eureka this year after it was moved […]
