ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Enter for your chance to win a pair of The Golden Girls Movie Tickets!

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjDJh_0g5wgpVW00 On The Red Carpet and Fathom Events are giving away Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie Tickets!

The Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie ticket giveaway starts at 6am PT on Thursday, June 9, 2022 and ends at 11:59pm PT on Saturday, June. 11, 2022.

20 winners will receive a pair of "Forever Golden! A Celebration of The Golden Girls Movie" tickets on Sunday, June 12, 2022 to screen the film in theaters June 14, 2022 nationwide.

This screening of the most memorable episodes is only in theaters on June 14, 2022, you don't want to miss this unforgettable tribute to TV's favorite "Golden Girls"!

Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents who reside in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here .

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Country Legend Bobbie Gentry Announces New Box Set

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, legendary country songwriter and performer Bobbie Gentry has announced a new box set. Wrote Gentry on social media on Thursday (June 9), “Following on from the huge success of 2018’s now sold-out The Girl From Chickasaw County Box Set, comes The Girl From Chickasaw County Highlights From The Capitol Masters which aims to be the ultimate ‘all killer, no filler’ Bobbie Gentry 2 LP & 2 CD compilation.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Uncle Si Robertson Reveals His Sweet Tea Recipe

After years of “Duck Dynasty” fans asking for it, Si Robertson reveals the secret recipe for his famous sweet tea in a resurfaced YouTube video. “Look, if you know anything about the Robertson family, we’re known to get together,” the “Duck Dynasty” star states, that’s when he begins to create his sweet tea. He starts with a microwavable bowl that he puts five family-sized tea bags in. The former reality star notes that he personally prefers the strength of his tea to be stout and then pops the bowl into the microwave. He then sets a timer for six minutes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#Movie Tickets
EW.com

Shantay, RuPaul stays on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's new collector's edition

There are monarchs, royal families, and divine dynasties around the globe, but only one queen rules the world: RuPaul. As the most powerful drag queen — and queen of drag — Earth has to offer, Mama Ru rose through the ranks to become not only a queer icon, but a Hollywood staple, and Entertainment Weekly's new collector's edition celebrates her journey from San Diego to Atlanta to '90s New York City nightclubs and the glistening lights of her Emmy-winning juggernaut RuPaul's Drag Race.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy