2022 24 Hours of Le Mans Guide: A Very Familiar Race

By Fred Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite all the excitement surrounding the future of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, this year's race is something of a pre-transitional moment. Porsche, Ferrari, Cadillac, Peugeot, Lamborghini, Alpine, and, potentially, expansion of Acura and BMW programs based in America are all still at least a year away from...

Max Verstappen Wins Baku GP Amid Ferrari's Disaster

Charles Leclerc is the master of qualifying a modern F1 car. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen may comfortably have his number in just about every other way as lead drivers at elite F1 teams, but Leclerc has far more than his share of highlight Saturdays in his four years with Ferrari. That, of course, only makes the misfortunes that seem to find him every Sunday all the more unfortunate.
Toyota's Five Straight Le Mans Wins Still Tell an Incomplete Story

As expected, last weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans ended exactly like the four before it. Toyota, facing no competition from other major factories for the fifth straight year, was able to take its fifth straight overall win without any meaningful resistance. It is a strange achievement, one that will look much better in the history books than it did in any of those races. It is nonetheless a significant one.
Dark Speed

1 Motor racing has always been more than a sport. It was created to spread the gospel of humanity’s greatest new invention—the automobile—and put new mechanical innovations to the test. In 1923, a Frenchman named Charles Faroux created the 24 Hours of Le Mans as the ultimate automotive laboratory, on a course made of French country roads, some of which had been used for racing as far back as 1906. Le Mans became the place where, almost every year, usually in June, teams arrived with their latest cars sporting national colors—red for Italy, green for Britain, blue for France, white and later silver for Germany—for the ultimate test of speed and endurance. Key to winning was night racing, and the heart and soul of the track was the longest straightaway on earth, named for the French village where it ends, Mulsanne.
Watch the New Hybrid C63 AMG on the 'Ring

The Mercedes-AMG C63 is about to undergo a transformation. After 17 years of V-8 power in the top-trim C-Class, the next-generation car is ditching it for a four-cylinder hybrid setup. To hear what that's like going around the Nürburgring, you can now watch this new video from Carspotter Jeroen.
2022 24 Hours of Le Mans Live Blog

Hour 05:51: The No. 91 Porsche, fourth in GTE Pro, has been assessed a penalty for exceeding track limits. The No. 51 Ferrari was previously handed a similar penalty. Hour 05:40: The No. 38 JOTA car has now checked out to a lead of almost 2 minutes in LMP2, a gap nearly as large as the overall lead.
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Is American Excess

The 2023 Escalade V has been a long time coming. In the 24 years since production started, Cadillac has never offered a performance-oriented version of its full-size SUV, allowing aftermarket companies to cash in on the ever-growing market for super-haulers by offering upgrade packages that include forced induction and gigantic power numbers.
Here's What the All-Electric Chevy Blazer Will Look Like

General Motors CEO Mary Barra revealed an image of the production-ready 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV on Twitter Monday, giving us our first glimpse of the all-electric crossover. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Check Out the Fat Fender Flares on This BMW M5 Prototype

The current 5-Series has been around for eight years, meaning a replacement is due any day. With it, a new M5. Prototypes are already out testing at the Nürburgring, giving us our first hints of what the high-performance sedan might look like. Instagram user joelre98 spotted this heavily camouflaged...
Watch A McLaren F1 GTR Longtail Hit The Street

London is known for having one of the most extravagant supercar scenes in the world. And while we might be used to seeing Aventadors and 911 Turbos running through The Smoke with regularity, it’s not everyday we get to watch a piece of British automotive history stroll through town. Thanks to TheTFJJ over on YouTube, we now have a chance to watch a road-registered McLaren F1 GTR Longtail out for a drive in the real world.
Toyota Coasts to Fifth Straight Le Mans Win

When Toyota came to Le Mans ten years ago, they did so with a big dream: Beat Audi and Porsche to claim the second-ever overall win in the race for a Japanese manufacturer. Audi dropped out shortly afterward and their one shot to beat Porsche in a heads-up race ended with a failure on the final lap of the 2016 event, but Toyota's ambitions were realized when their TS050s were the last factory cars left racing in 2018. In the four races that followed, the manufacturer has found itself in a position where anything less than a win would be a shocking disappointment. Five years later, they have not let that expectation down yet.
Cadillac Won't Make an Escalade V Blackwing. Here's Why

Up until 2021, simply seeing the letter V on the trunk of a Cadillac meant it was the most serious, most capable, most performance-oriented version of that car. But nowadays, the most serious Cadillacs have the word Blackwing affixed to the end of their names. The regular CT4-V and CT5-V have been relegated to mid-rangers, similar to cars like the BMW M440i or the Mercedes-AMG E53.
The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Pays Tribute to a Rare 356

Oh great, yet another new Porsche 911. It seems absurd, but you can't really blame Porsche for making so many model variants when it has a customer base that eats up every single one. So here's the newest, the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, an exclusive limited-edition for the North American market that pays homage to an ultra-rare 356.
Legendary Car Collector Fred Simeone Has Died

Fred Simeone, the collector behind the exceptional Simeone Foundation Auto Museum in Philadelphia, has died. His family confirms that he passed this weekend, during the 24 Hours of Le Mans that is so closely tied with so much of his collection. He was 86. Simeone's museum, donated from what was...
