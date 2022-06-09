2022 24 Hours of Le Mans Guide: A Very Familiar Race

1 Motor racing has always been more than a sport. It was created to spread the gospel of humanity’s greatest new invention—the automobile—and put new mechanical innovations to the test. In 1923, a Frenchman named Charles Faroux created the 24 Hours of Le Mans as the ultimate automotive laboratory, on a course made of French country roads, some of which had been used for racing as far back as 1906. Le Mans became the place where, almost every year, usually in June, teams arrived with their latest cars sporting national colors—red for Italy, green for Britain, blue for France, white and later silver for Germany—for the ultimate test of speed and endurance. Key to winning was night racing, and the heart and soul of the track was the longest straightaway on earth, named for the French village where it ends, Mulsanne.

