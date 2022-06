While Nike may push circular design with collections the likes of Space Hippie and Next Nature, few of their releases embody the principle quite like adidas’ “Made To Be Remade” series, whose offerings can be returned and then entirely remade. Even shoes engineered for the outdoors are no exception, as this TERREX Free Hiker — which is the first TERREX shoe in the collection — more than proves.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO