INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Pride Parade was back in full force on Saturday after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate the return of one of Indy Pride's biggest events. The streets were an ocean of rainbow flags, sparkly outfits and larger-than-life smiles as businesses, organizations and other groups walked by and passed out goodies to the crowd.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO