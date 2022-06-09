ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Watch the first of Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings

By Sean Noone
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JrJS_0g5wXWB200

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. The nine-member panel is giving an overview of its 11-month investigation.

An archive of the hearing will be available on this page soon. Please note, there may be profane language and violent themes in the video stream. Viewer discretion is advised.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel. Only portions of that testimony have been revealed to the public — mostly through court filings.

HOW TO WATCH

NewsNation will stream the hearings live on this page and YouTube Thursday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Leland Vittert will anchor special on-air coverage of the hearing from 8-10 p.m. Eastern.

List: Who has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee?
WHAT TO EXPECT

The first of six hearings is set to take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex.

The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Lawmakers plan to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.

The committee has not released details about who is likely to testify, but it is expected that traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation will be included.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Jan 6. Committee: Trump defrauded his supporters

In the second public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the committee tried to prove how former president Donald Trump compelled his supporters to storm the building by knowingly spreading lies about the election.
POTUS
WGN Radio

George Will on Jan. 6 hearings: ‘The object of the hearing is public education’

George Will, senior political contributor at NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap the first prime-time hearing by the The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and where it stands in American history. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGN Radio

Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ takes center stage in second Jan. 6 hearing

Former Trump campaign director Bill Stepien and a Georgia-based U.S. attorney President Donald Trump weighed firing are among those who will testify Monday as the Jan. 6 committee works to show how the former president forged ahead with plans to remain in power despite being “told again and again that he didn't have [the] numbers to win.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leland Vittert
WGN Radio

Trump’s inner circle testifies his claims were bogus

(The Hill) – The House committee examining last year’s attack on the Capitol accused former President Trump on Monday of lying purposely to the public in order to stay in power and raise money from sympathetic supporters — an orchestrated effort the panel said led directly to the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6.   Gathered on […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WGN Radio

Five takeaways: Trump aides describe chaotic post-election White House

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol delivered damning new evidence on Monday suggesting former President Trump was aware of his election defeat, but still pushed false claims of rampant fraud in an effort to cling to power and raise millions of dollars in campaign donations.
POTUS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy