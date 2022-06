ST. ALBANS, England -- Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history. Schwartzel held on for a 1-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory -- along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO