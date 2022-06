STAMFORD, CT – Mayor Caroline Simmons is pleased to announce that the City has reached a settlement agreement with the four plaintiffs in the Dingle v. City of Stamford litigation, which had prevented the City from conducting firefighter promotions for several years. The settlement of this lawsuit means the City will soon conduct a round of promotions for six lieutenants and three captains from the original eligibility list that was the subject of the lawsuit, using procedures agreed to by all parties to the settlement. Subsequently, and on a schedule to be determined, the City will also be able to proceed with a promotional process, including the administration of competitive examinations, for additional leadership vacancies in the Fire Department.

