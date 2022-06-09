Lions minicamp notebook, Day 3: News and notes from the final practice session

Minicamp wrapped on Thursday after three days of practice sessions at the Detroit Lions team facility in suburban Allen Park.

The mood and action was more laid back in a last-day-of-school kind of vibe, to steal a take from Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. It even ended with a sort of “field day” fun competition between the offense and defense.

Here’s what I saw and heard in Thursday’s session.

Jared Goff

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Goff was very sharp and dialed in during the team portion of practice. In a two-minute drill session, he blistered the first-team defense on one drive that was picture-perfect offense. Goff hit a streaking Josh Reynolds in perfect stride over the top of decent man coverage from outside CB Will Harris. On the next play, Goff smartly looked off the safety and hit a shallow cross to TE T.J. Hockenson for an easy touchdown pitch-and-catch.

Goff kept it up on the next drive, a set designed to hurry up and attempt a long field goal. Once again he found Reynolds deep, this time up the other sideline in a “turkey hole” kind of throw. It was a pass that required both excellent touch and high velocity and Goff nailed it. Unfortunately, kicker Riley Patterson yanked the long FG attempt wide left.

There is quite a bit more pre-snap motion going on with the offense, and Goff seems very comfortable with it. Whether it helps him decipher the defense or just gets his timing synced up better, it’s a very good look for Goff.

The safety dance

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

With Will Harris looking like a permanent switch to cornerback and free agent signee DeShon Elliott not practicing with his lingering injury, there are lots of reps for the rest of the safeties to show what they can do. And after Tracy Walker, none of the spots are set.

Third-round rookie Kerby Joseph looked more comfortable on Thursday. It stood out when the offense went up-tempo. He paired with newcomer Juju Hughes in a split-safety look that stymied an offensive drive with savvy coverage.

Hughes was the defensive standout in practice. No. 33 was consistently a factor in coverage. Hughes has impressive open-field speed and doesn’t hesitate to roam and go. He would have had an interception on one Tim Boyle throw but his feet got tangled and he fell. On the very next play, cornerback Bobby Price did pick off Boyle on a badly underthrown ball to Quintez Cephus. One of the reasons Price was in position for the pick was because Hughes was in perfect position over the top in coverage and got there with excellent anticipation and play recognition.

Veteran C.J. Moore took most of the first-team reps with Walker. Brady Breeze also rotated in for a couple of shifts and nearly had a pick of his own when QB David Blough held the ball too long on a short pass over the middle.

UDFA observations

This was the first week where the veterans and the rookies blended together in total. It’s always a good barometer of what the Lions might have in the undrafted rookie class.

On Thursday, two UDFA rookies stood out. Diminutive wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton from Central Michigan got some work with the second-team offense and looked the part. His quickness out of breaks and his ability to go in any direction instantly is a real problem for the defensive backs. All of them. His hands were solid too.

Nose tackle Demetrius Taylor made his mark, as much as can be done by a lineman with no pads on. He’s squatty at 6-1 and 290 pounds but he’s got good lateral quickness. Taylor consistently shot the gap and eliminated backside cuts in the run game. I wish the Appalachian State product was bigger, but he’s got some undeniable skills.

It’s always nice to see guys bounce back from bad days, and UDFA wideout Josh Johnson had a much better practice on Thursday than he did on Wednesday. No drops that I saw, a major improvement from his dropsies the day before.

Backup QB blues

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tuesday was David Blough’s time to shine as the No. 2 QB. On Wednesday, Tim Boyle stepped up and played very well. Entering Thursday’s session, we wondered who would take the bull by the horns and finish camp with the upper hand.

Alas, the answer was neither.

Boyle got more reps with the second-team offense and was not impressive. He was generally more accurate than he was in his wild Tuesday, but Boyle makes his receivers work for the catch as much as any NFL quarterback I’ve watched in almost 20 years of covering the league. It’s just not easy for him or the receivers. He had a very bad underthrow INT (intended for Quintez Cephus, picked by Bobby Price) that also came out later than it should have. He was spared two other picks by being so badly inaccurate that the DB in coverage couldn’t get there either.

Blough didn’t really capitalize, however. I didn’t see all his reps with the deeper reserves, but the ones I did were not confidence-building. To be fair, there is a radical dropoff in pass protection from the second team to the third string. Blough has the more consistent accuracy and does indeed have a stronger arm than Boyle on the run. Neither is overwhelming in advantage though.

Punt return party

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

When practice ends, we in the media get to move to the periphery of the field and interview players who are heading to the locker room. After the media time ended with Aidan Hutchinson and Frank Ragnow, I walked back past the practice fields and watched the competition for punt return get busy.

Kalif Raymond, Kalil Pimpleton and Godwin Igwebuike were all fielding punts on the two fields. Raymond and Pimpleton alternated reps with punter Jack Fox kicking to them, while Igwebuike worked on the other field with a Jugs machine.

In approximately 30 reps (I didn’t immediately start counting), Raymond was perfect and caught a couple of them on the dead run moving forward. He also had a very nice adjustment catch on a ball that got caught in the breeze a bit and drifted over his left shoulder. Pimpleton had one that short-hopped him when he didn’t take off right away, but the hands were clean beyond that. He also doesn’t use a bucket step to accelerate forward after catching the ball, something Raymond did do often.

Igwebuike had two misses, both of which were on the move to his right. The automated punts he was fielding were higher and drifted more in the wind. It’s worth noting that Fox didn’t have a great performance in punting at the returners; he had at least 3 that sailed well short and out of bounds, all to the right–against the prevailing wind.

The practice also ended with a big man punt return competition between the offense and defense. The first four players tabbed by the opposing side to haul in a fair catch all nailed it. DT Demetrius Taylor led off with a legitimately great catch below his waist. OT Penei Sewell followed up with a tenuous but effective snag. NT Alim McNeill looked very much like a guy who played centerfield in baseball with his shagging of the can of corn. OG Kevin Jarvis snatched the next offering with some flair and celebrated with a good-natured taunt to the defense.

It came down to offensive tackle Dan Skipper, all 6-foot-10 of him. I have some experience with Skipper in this exact situation from the Shrine Bowl practice in 2017:

As he did in St. Pete a few years ago, Skipper made the catch cleanly, this time on a pretty nifty run forward. The entire team loved it. So did those of us watching.

Quick hits

–Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the morning report that the Lions were hiring Brandon Sosna from USC to the front office. He did not wish to comment beyond confirming the hiring, which was reported about 10 minutes before he took the podium before practice.

–Jeff Okudah did not participate in any team drills, but the third-year CB spent most of his time working hard on the side. A shirtless Okudah was still running sprints and working on breaking on the ball well after practice ended. You’d never be able to tell he’s coming off Achilles surgery.

–Campbell was asked prior to practice if rookie DL Josh Paschal’s injury is related to the one he suffered in December while playing for Kentucky. He confirmed that is the case. Paschal remains unsigned and was excused from minicamp due to the injury.

–Before practice, Campbell was asked about the surprising retirement of rookie CB Jermaine Waller. Campbell gave a very lengthy, introspective answer that reminded everyone of the mental toughness and mindset that is needed to be successful in football.

–Barring a radical change of plans, don’t expect to see first-round WR Jameson Williams in action during training camp in July and August.

–The Lions have a final set of OTAs next week. Campbell indicated most of the veterans will not be in attendance as the team wants to focus on rookies and developmental players.